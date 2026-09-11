49ers’ Christian McCaffrey Drops Blunt 6-Word Admission After Beating Rams

The San Francisco 49ers traveled 16 hours to Melbourne, Australia, and came away with a statement 27-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams. For Christian McCaffrey, the road trip didn’t feel like one at all.

McCaffrey Reflects on the Atmosphere in Australia

McCaffrey summed up the experience simply after the win, via 957 The Game.

“It felt like a home game,” McCaffrey said.

That comfort showed up in the numbers. San Francisco leaned on a balanced rushing attack all night. The team finished with 174 yards on 30 carries, good for 5.8 yards per attempt. McCaffrey contributed 68 yards on just 10 touches. Third-round rookie Kaelon Black made an immediate impact in his debut, adding 65 yards on 14 carries. The ground game kept McCaffrey fresher than usual and helped neutralize a Rams pass rush many expected to be one of the league’s best this season.

A Complete Team Performance in San Francisco’s Opener

McCaffrey’s comfort on the field mirrored what the rest of the roster showed throughout the night. Fred Warner, Nick Bosa and George Kittle all made an impact in their return from significant injuries. Former Niners Deebo Samuel and Dre Greenlaw caused the same kind of trouble for the Rams that they once did in San Francisco.

Quarterback Brock Purdy bounced back from a second-quarter interception in impressive fashion. He completed 12 of 14 passes for 125 yards and threw three touchdowns across San Francisco’s next four drives. He finished 25-of-34 for 205 yards and three scores overall, continuing what he’s described as the best training camp of his career.

The win wasn’t without cost. Rookie receiver De’Zhaun Stribling left on a cart with an ankle injury. Tight end Jake Tonges exited with a knee issue.

Final Word for the 49ers

For a team that entered the season overshadowed by offseason buzz around the Rams and defending champion Seahawks, Thursday’s win sent a clear message. San Francisco looked like the more physical, more complete team on the field.

McCaffrey’s comment about it feeling like a home game says a lot. The 49ers were in control all night, even 16 hours and a full ocean away from Levi’s Stadium.