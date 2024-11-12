49ers Urged to Sign $30 Million Bengals Defender

The San Francisco 49ers have built a championship roster, but they may need additional reinforcements to keep their window open longer.

San Francisco is coming off a big win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to improve to 5-4. And while the 2025 free agency window is not a priority, teams like the 49ers are already thinking about their next moves. That’s why Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department believes the team should sign Cincinnati Bengals DT B.J. Hill.

“The 49ers should be interested in reloading their defensive front in free agency. Cincinnati’s B.J. Hill would be a suitable addition to San Francisco’s 4-3 base defense. Defensive tackle Kevin Givens is set to be a free agent, while fellow DT Javon Hargrave is recovering from a season-ending triceps tear,” B/R’s November 11 article reads. “The 49ers are currently projected to have $44.5 million in 2025 cap space but may have to consider extending quarterback Brock Purdy in the offseason.”

Hill has the experience top NFL teams are looking for, and he would also be a slightly cheaper and younger option than someone like Hargrave. Considering how much money the Niners could save by cutting Hargrave, adding someone like Hill could be a possibility.

What to Know About Bengals DT

After finishing his college career at NC State, Hill entered the NFL as a third round draft pick with the New York Giants. Hill got off to a strong start in 2018, totaling 5.5 sacks and 2 passes defended as a rookie.

However, Hill only started 5 games over his next two seasons with New York. Hill had been relegated to a rotational option, which eventually led to his trade to Cincinnati in 2021.

The former Wolfpack star was primarily a backup in his first campaign with the Bengals, but he totaled 5.5 sacks during the regular season and nabbed a critical interception for Cincinnati during their 27-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bengals committed to Hill during the 2022 offseason, signing him to a three-year, $30 million deal. He has started 44 games since, totaling 8.5 sacks, 16 passes defended and 2 interceptions.

But while the 29-year-old has been a solid addition, Cincinnati has made no moves to extend his contract. Whether or not he signs with the 49ers, it’s looking increasingly likely that Hill leaves the Bengals in 2025.

49ers Could Cut Hargrave for Hill

As B/R’s write-up mentioned, Hargrave is out for the remainder of the 2024 season with a triceps tear. The timing is not ideal for anyone, but it could lead to San Francisco cutting their marquee DT.

During the 2025 season, Hargrave is set to count as a $28.1 million cap hit per Spotrac. While Hargrave was a solid contributor in 2023, few players are worth that kind of money. Factoring in his injury and the fact that he will be 32 by the 2025 offseason, Hargrave’s future is far from certain.

The Niners can save over $20 million by releasing him as a post-June 1 designation in 2025. They would still be on the hook for close to $8 million, but signing someone like Hill for a cheaper price could still count as a budget cut without losing much quality.