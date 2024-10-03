49ers Insider Drops New Update on Davante Adams Trade Rumors

The San Francisco 49ers have been linked to a blockbuster trade move for Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams. However, the possibility of it happening seems unlikely as things stand.

San Francisco Chronicle writer Mike Silver recently suggested that San Francisco should trade WR Brandon Aiyuk to the Raiders in exchange for Adams, who is apparently on his way out.

While an exciting idea, NBC Sports reporter Matt Maiocco shot down the idea recently. Essentially, there’s no pressure for the team to ditch Aiyuk or take on the huge cost of a trade.

“I don’t see any reason or possibility of that the Raiders would consider trading him to the 49ers,” Maiocco said. “Or that the 49ers would be willing to give up what it would take to get Davante Adams… There’s no way the 49ers are going to pull the plug on Brandon Aiyuk after four games and then it would cost a lot more money on the salary cap for the 49ers to make that trade.”

Adams has been one of the NFL’s top receivers for a decade, but will turn 32 later this year. Aiyuk has had a slow start to the 2024 season, but bailing on him after a slow stretch for an aging legend doesn’t add up.

Aiyuk Looking for Spark After Big Contract

The 49ers and Aiyuk’s stalemate over his recent contract extension was one of the NFL’s top stories of the offseason. The former Arizona State star missed the majority of the team’s preseason activities due to the holdout, but he did receive a four-year, $120 million contract in return.

Whether it’s due to his absence from training camp or some other reason, Aiyuk has not matched his production from last year.

Through four games, Aiyuk has 13 catches for 167 yards and zero touchdowns. He also has two drops according to Pro Football Reference, matching the total drops he had in all of 2023.

That being said, Aiyuk still clearly has his skills. His 10-yard grab against the New England Patriots in Week 4 was truly exceptional and could signal a return to form.

49ers HC Backs Up Aiyuk

While Aiyuk’s start to the year hasn’t been ideal, 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is not worried. Coming up to the Week 4 clash against New England, Shanahan backed up his receiver in response to a question about his ability to separate from defenders.

“We played a lot of zone coverage here in the last couple weeks. Usually when it’s zone there’s not many people around the guys, there’s just people underneath. It’s about throwing over people. And he’s done a good job in man-coverage too,” Shanahan said on September 25.

There was also a moment recently where Aiyuk wore the wrong shorts to practice. Reporters filmed Aiyuk being reprimanded by Shanahan and then looking frustrated. However, Shanahan once again stood by his receiver by saying he gets where Aiyuk is coming from.

“That stuff happens,” Shanahan said. “I didn’t see what he threw… I hate some of the clothes I gotta wear out there also — it is what it is.”