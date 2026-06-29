49ers Insider Makes Bold Statement About Brandon Aiyuk’s Career

The San Francisco 49ers are continuing to face the adversity that comes with dealing with a player like Brandon Aiyuk. Once an All-Pro player, he has become disgruntled and is likely on his way out the door. Aiyuk has not played a full season since 2022 due to injury and is now continuing to put himself in a hole with his recent social media videos aimed directly at the 49ers’ organization.

With Aiyuk blaming the organization for the situation that he is in, his career in the Bay Area is over. The question is whether or not any other team will take a chance on him. 49ers insider David Lombardi doesn’t think so.

The San Francisco 49ers Should Be Done with Brandon Aiyuk

Here is what Lombardi wrote on Sunday via X about where Aiyuk’s career is right now:

“Has been apparent for months now that Brandon Aiyuk’s career might be over, especially if his actual actions are observed instead of his words.”

Lombardi makes an interesting point. Why would any other NFL team want to put up with an older player who is both willing to bash his old team and is extremely injury-prone? Aiyuk had a golden opportunity to stay with a Super Bowl-contending team, but he has let his frustrations get the best of him. If a team isn’t looking to trade for him, San Francisco may have to cut him loose. The former Arizona State star has 294 career receptions for 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns. At his height, he was a back-to-back 1,000-yard wide receiver who could be counted on in the clutch.

The 49ers Have Parted Ways with Multiple WRs This Offseason

If the Niners ended up getting rid of Aiyuk, it wouldn’t be the first time this offseason that the team decided not to bring back an experienced pass-catcher. Both Kendrick Bourne (Arizona Cardinals) and Jauan Jennings (Minnesota Vikings) are on new teams after making an impact in the Bay Area last season. The great news for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch is that the organization has prepared for losses at the wide receiver position. They made multiple veteran additions during the free agency window.

Of course, the highlight signing was the Niners inking future Hall of Fame wide receiver Mike Evans to a three-year deal. Even though he is well beyond the age of 30, he is still capable of being a productive No. 1 receiver in an elite offense. Lynch followed up that signing by inking former 1,000-yard wide receiver Christian Kirk. He can help take the top off the opposing defense. At the end of the day, the 49ers could still have the best offense in the NFL, especially if third-year wide receiver Ricky pearsall can take an even greater step this season.