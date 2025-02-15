Deebo Samuel Blasts Report Calling Him ‘Overweight’

The San Francisco 49ers appear to be nearing the end of their relationship with wide receiver Deebo Samuel, according to a report by Tim Kawakami on Thursday. The team seems to be comfortable with the idea of moving on from the star receiver, whose future in San Francisco has been in doubt for some time.

Samuel had requested a trade earlier in the offseason, and the organization granted him permission to explore potential landing spots. This move signaled that the 49ers did not view his departure as a major setback, despite his previous contributions to the team. Many speculate that the front office has already been planning for life after Samuel, possibly eyeing young talent in the upcoming draft or free agency.

Deebo Samuel’s Declining Performance and Weight Concerns

Kawakami elaborated on the situation after consulting team sources, highlighting concerns over Samuel’s recent performance. The wide receiver had a challenging season, managing only 806 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns—his lowest statistical output aside from the injury-plagued 2020 season.

“He had a bad year,” Kawakami stated on the 49ers +/- podcast. “He is not in shape. I said it on last week’s podcast—20 pounds. I keep hearing it, 20 pounds overweight. And that led to a lot of his lack of explosion, in their belief, his lack of ability to get through tackles, [which has] kind of been who he is. That’s why he’s so valuable. It’s not because he’s outrunning people.”

Samuel’s ability to break tackles and create plays after the catch has been a defining feature of his game. However, according to Kawakami, the 49ers believe that his conditioning has negatively impacted his explosiveness and effectiveness on the field. These concerns may have contributed to the team’s willingness to move on from the talented receiver. Some analysts argue that San Francisco’s offensive system has also evolved, placing less emphasis on Samuel’s hybrid role and more on a structured passing attack.

Samuel’s Response to Kawakami’s Report

Following Kawakami’s comments, Samuel took to social media to dispute the claims, calling them false and stating “trust me, keep that energy,” and “people make up anything in they head!!!”

However, he later deleted his post, leaving his response ambiguous. The 29-year-old wide receiver has only surpassed 900 receiving yards in a season once—during his standout 2021 campaign, when he recorded 1,770 total yards from scrimmage, including 1,405 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns. Since then, he has struggled to replicate that level of production.

Originally selected by the 49ers in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of South Carolina, Samuel quickly became a key offensive weapon. His 2021 season earned him All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, solidifying his reputation as one of the league’s most versatile playmakers. Yet, as his performance has waned in recent years, the team appears ready to move forward without him.

After six seasons with the franchise, it seems likely that Samuel will be playing for a new team in 2025. Whether he can regain his peak form elsewhere remains to be seen, but for now, the San Francisco 49ers seem prepared to move in a different direction. Many expect teams in need of a dynamic offensive threat to express interest, making his next destination a compelling storyline for the offseason.