49ers’ Deebo Samuel Does Something No Player Did Last Season

Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers turned one play into the fastest moment of the day Sunday. His 80-yard touchdown to open the scoring against the Arizona Cardinals came on a hook-and-ladder that set the tone for a 36-30 win.

Samuel’s Hook-and-Ladder Sets the Tone

The 49ers had just watched their defense force back-to-back three-and-outs. The offense took over 93 yards from the end zone, but the first score came in a hurry. Mike Evans caught the pass, then lateraled to Samuel, who took it 80 yards. According to Nick Wagoner of ESPN, Samuel hit 20.39 mph on the play. That was the second-fastest time for a ball carrier in Week 3. He was one of eight ball carriers to reach 20 mph or more through the first three weeks. Notably, no 49ers player on offense broke 20 mph with the ball in his hands all of last season.

The play was a strong answer to anyone who doubted how much Samuel had left after his return to San Francisco. The 49ers had been open about his role being uncertain when he signed. Injuries at receiver have since turned him into a key piece of the offense.

Samuel Steps Into a Bigger 49ers Role

Samuel is now working in a receiver room that has lost Ricky Pearsall for the season and De’Zhaun Stribling for roughly 10 weeks. Demarcus Robinson was also out. Later in the game, Samuel caught a swing pass and broke a tackle to move the 49ers to the edge of the red zone. He kept making plays after Evans left.

Evans exited with a rib injury, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said afterward that the team doesn’t yet know the timeline. “We couldn’t tell if it was a broken rib, we couldn’t tell if it was an oblique,” Shanahan said. “It’s something we’ll probably find out more tomorrow.” That puts even more weight on Samuel and Jordan Watkins, who had a 34-yard catch before halftime.

A Win That Tested the 49ers

The game was closer than expected. San Francisco played all of it without Nick Bosa and leaned on a thin defensive line. Arizona got within 29-27 in the fourth quarter. Brock Purdy then found George Kittle for a touchdown to seal it.

The 49ers are also adding help up front. Veteran edge rusher Matt Judon, who has 72 career sacks, is expected to sign Monday after a workout Saturday.

Samuel’s touchdown gave San Francisco a fast start when it needed one. With injuries mounting, the 49ers will need more of that speed going forward.