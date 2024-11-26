49ers HC Speaks Out on Recent Criticism of Deebo Samuel

The San Francisco 49ers have struggled to get their offense going recently, and that includes wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Samuel has flashed moments of his old self, but the majority of the season has been lackluster. After a one-catch performance in the 38-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, those struggles are only being highlighted further.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan spoke on the difficulties Samuel has been facing, admitting that there are several factors why Samuel was a non-factor this past Sunday.

“I think he has the burst that he needs,” Shanahan said on November 25. “He didn’t get a lot of opportunities last night. He had a pretty good kick return that I thought would’ve changed the huge momentum of the game, unfortunately it got called back with that holding call… And he didn’t get that opportunity because he didn’t catch both those balls. So, if he does then that would be two more opportunities. And as far as anyone, we didn’t get anybody going in that game. We weren’t consistent and we didn’t participate very much in the first half and the second half with those turnovers and everything just killing our drives.”

Samuel has been the subject of criticism of late, namely from former 49ers WR and NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens.

T.O. Takes Aim at Deebo

During a recent radio appearance, Owens didn’t mince words when discussing Samuel’s recent performances. The five-time All-Pro took a jab at Deebo’s pre-game looks in an unapologetic quip.

“Deebo is not really playing up to Deebo’s standards,” Owens said on 95.7 The Game. “It seems like he’s more focused on his pregame attire than the game. If we can shift that focus, maybe that can energize and create some more production from an offensive standpoint. I’m just being tongue-in-cheek with that.”

The 49ers’ 28-year-old WR did respond on X, telling T.O. to cut the noise.

“T.O cut it fam!!!!” Samuel posted.

Samuel has had a few notable games this season, specifically the 49ers’ 36-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks in which he totaled 102 yards and a touchdown. However, that score has been his only receiving TD of the year.

49ers Offense Has Stalled in Recent Weeks

There is some truth to Shanahan’s comments defending Deebo, especially considering that backup QB Brandon Allen had to start against the Packers on Sunday. His performance was less than inspiring, as Allen completed 17 of 29 passes for just 199 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also lost a fumble.

But even before Allen had to step in, San Francisco has been struggling offensively. The 49ers have scored just 50 points in the past three weeks, dropping two of three games in the process.

Part of the issue has been what Shanahan mentioned specifically: turnovers. The Niners have turned the ball over 5 times over this three-game stretch. However, the lack of explosive plays is also a major issue.

The 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did feature big pick ups in the passing game, but the rushing attack has struggled mightily in terms of big plays. RB Christian McCaffrey’s longest run was for just 13 yards, while RB Jordan Mason holds the longest run of the past three weeks with 16 yards.