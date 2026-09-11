49ers’ Deebo Samuel Takes Shot at Rams After Win in Australia

Deebo Samuel got the perfect welcome back to the San Francisco 49ers, capping a 99-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown catch that put San Francisco ahead 24-7 late in a 27-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams at Melbourne Cricket Ground. It was Samuel’s first touchdown back with the organization since 2024.

Afterward, Samuel didn’t hold back about what he believed separated the two teams.

Samuel Credits the Extra Time in Australia

Speaking with Australia’s Channel Seven, Samuel pointed directly to the difference between how each team approached the trip. San Francisco arrived a full week early, while the Rams spent just over 24 hours in the country before kickoff.

“I love when they [the Rams] came out and they were booing. We were out here for a week. We enjoyed the city. I don’t think you can fly 16 hours and be ready to play,” Samuel said.

Samuel’s performance backed up his words. Quarterback Brock Purdy found him wide open in the end zone after scrambling outside the pocket and buying extra time, connecting for the score. On the day, Samuel finished with six catches for 48 yards and the touchdown, tied with Mike Evans for the most receptions on the team.

A Homecoming Season for Samuel

Samuel’s return to San Francisco came after a one-year stint with the Washington Commanders in 2025. Originally a second-round pick by the 49ers out of South Carolina in 2019, Samuel signed back with San Francisco on a one-year, $7 million deal on Aug. 1.

Alongside Evans, Samuel helped power the 49ers’ passing attack right from the start of the season, giving Purdy multiple reliable targets in a game where the offense needed every weapon it had.

Final Word for the 49ers

Samuel’s comments echoed a broader theme from San Francisco’s roster about the value of arriving in Australia early. Combined with his emotional return score, it made for a memorable start to his second stint with the team.

If Thursday’s performance is any indication, Samuel’s return could end up being one of the bigger storylines of San Francisco’s season.