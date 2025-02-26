Hi, Subscriber

Deebo Samuel Trade Talks Expected to Heat Up at NFL Combine

  • 14 Shares
  • Updated
San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Deebo Samuel, NFL Combine
Getty
San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Deebo Samuel looks on as they play the New York Jets during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium on September 09, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The NFL Scouting Combine is one of the most anticipated events of the offseason, as top prospects showcase their skills for scouts and executives ahead of the draft. However, beyond the athletic testing and interviews, the Combine serves as a critical period for teams to begin working on potential trades. With free agency looming just a month away and the draft following soon after, franchises are under immense pressure to make pivotal roster decisions. The event provides a unique opportunity for general managers and coaches to engage in face-to-face discussions, gauge the trade market, and initiate negotiations that could shape the upcoming season — especially for the San Francisco 49ers.

For the 49ers, this offseason presents several challenges, as they must navigate key free-agent departures and salary cap constraints. Perhaps their most significant decision involves the future of wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who the team has given permission to seek a trade. This move signals a potential end to his six-year tenure with the franchise and has set off a wave of speculation about where he might land. With multiple teams in need of a versatile playmaker, Samuel’s trade market expects to be active and competitive.

49ers Face Major Offseason Decisions

San Francisco is approaching a pivotal offseason, as key defenders such as cornerback Charvarius Ward and linebacker Dre Greenlaw are impending free agents. However, the team’s most pressing decision revolves around Samuel.

Samuel, 29, has struggled to replicate his stellar 2021 season, dealing with injuries and inconsistent play over the past three years. Despite these challenges, he remains a dynamic playmaker, accumulating more than 2,700 all-purpose yards in that time. Even in a crowded 49ers offense, his ability to create explosive plays has kept him in high demand.

Given his track record and a manageable $17.5 million contract that extends through the 2025 season, Samuel has become a hot commodity on the trade market. Talks around his potential departure have intensified, with teams closely monitoring the situation.

Deebo Samuel Trade Talks Escalating at the Combine?

According to Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, discussions around Deebo Samuel could gain momentum during the Combine, with a deal potentially materializing soon.

“Given the trade request, San Francisco’s financial situation, and the projected cheap costs to acquire Samuel, it seems inevitable that a deal will get done,” Kay wrote. “While it remains to be seen which club will ultimately come away with Samuel and at what cost, talks should heat up at the upcoming Combine and the framework for a trade may even be hammered out at that time.”

With the San Francisco 49ers looking to clear cap space before making key free-agent decisions, trading Samuel sooner rather than later would be a strategic move. Several receiver-needy teams have already emerged as potential trade partners, including the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and Los Angeles Chargers.

As the NFL Combine unfolds, all eyes will be on the 49ers and whether they can finalize a deal for their former All-Pro receiver. A resolution could come sooner rather than later, setting the stage for a significant roster shakeup in San Francisco.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
, ,

San Francisco 49ers Players

Israel Abanikanda's headshot I. Abanikanda
Brandon Aiyuk's headshot B. Aiyuk
Isaac Alarcon's headshot I. Alarcon
Brandon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Evan Anderson's headshot E. Anderson
Tre Avery's headshot T. Avery
Aaron Banks's headshot A. Banks
Alex Barrett's headshot A. Barrett
Ben Bartch's headshot B. Bartch
Robert Beal's headshot R. Beal
Tatum Bethune's headshot T. Bethune
Nick Bosa's headshot N. Bosa
Jake Brendel's headshot J. Brendel
Ji'Ayir Brown's headshot J. Brown
Spencer Burford's headshot S. Burford
De'Vondre Campbell's headshot D. Campbell
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Chris Conley's headshot C. Conley
Jacob Cowing's headshot J. Cowing
Khalil Davis's headshot K. Davis
Kalia Davis's headshot K. Davis
Joshua Dobbs's headshot J. Dobbs
Jordan Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Leonard Floyd's headshot L. Floyd
Russell Gage's headshot R. Gage
Jonathan Garvin's headshot J. Garvin
Tashaun Gipson's headshot T. Gipson
Kevin Givens's headshot K. Givens
Jalen Graham's headshot J. Graham
Renardo Green's headshot R. Green
Dre Greenlaw's headshot D. Greenlaw
Yetur Gross-Matos's headshot Y. Gross-Matos
Isaac Guerendo's headshot I. Guerendo
Sebastian Gutierrez's headshot S. Gutierrez
Javon Hargrave's headshot J. Hargrave
Charlie Heck's headshot C. Heck
Matt Hennessy's headshot M. Hennessy
Isaiah Hodgins's headshot I. Hodgins
Talanoa Hufanga's headshot T. Hufanga
Tarron Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Drake Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Jauan Jennings's headshot J. Jennings
Zack Johnson's headshot Z. Johnson
Quindell Johnson's headshot Q. Johnson
Kyle Juszczyk's headshot K. Juszczyk
George Kittle's headshot G. Kittle
Deommodore Lenoir's headshot D. Lenoir
Chase Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Darrell Luter's headshot D. Luter
Jaylen Mahoney's headshot J. Mahoney
Jordan Mason's headshot J. Mason
Christian McCaffrey's headshot C. McCaffrey
Nick McCloud's headshot N. McCloud
Jalen McKenzie's headshot J. McKenzie
Colton McKivitz's headshot C. McKivitz
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jake Moody's headshot J. Moody
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Tanner Mordecai's headshot T. Mordecai
Malik Mustapha's headshot M. Mustapha
Drake Nugent's headshot D. Nugent
Pat O'Donnell's headshot P. O'Donnell
George Odum's headshot G. Odum
Sam Okuayinonu's headshot S. Okuayinonu
Terique Owens's headshot T. Owens
Ricky Pearsall's headshot R. Pearsall
Taybor Pepper's headshot T. Pepper
Austen Pleasants's headshot A. Pleasants
Mason Pline's headshot M. Pline
Dominick Puni's headshot D. Puni
Brock Purdy's headshot B. Purdy
Curtis Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Deebo Samuel's headshot D. Samuel
Eric Saubert's headshot E. Saubert
Patrick Taylor's headshot P. Taylor
Trent Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Jake Tonges's headshot J. Tonges
Charvarius Ward's headshot C. Ward
Fred Warner's headshot F. Warner
DaShaun White's headshot D. White
Trent Williams's headshot T. Williams
Brayden Willis's headshot B. Willis
Dee Winters's headshot D. Winters
Mitch Wishnowsky's headshot M. Wishnowsky
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Isaac Yiadom's headshot I. Yiadom
Nick Zakelj's headshot N. Zakelj

Comments

Deebo Samuel Trade Talks Expected to Heat Up at NFL Combine

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x