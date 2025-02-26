Deebo Samuel Trade Talks Expected to Heat Up at NFL Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine is one of the most anticipated events of the offseason, as top prospects showcase their skills for scouts and executives ahead of the draft. However, beyond the athletic testing and interviews, the Combine serves as a critical period for teams to begin working on potential trades. With free agency looming just a month away and the draft following soon after, franchises are under immense pressure to make pivotal roster decisions. The event provides a unique opportunity for general managers and coaches to engage in face-to-face discussions, gauge the trade market, and initiate negotiations that could shape the upcoming season — especially for the San Francisco 49ers.

For the 49ers, this offseason presents several challenges, as they must navigate key free-agent departures and salary cap constraints. Perhaps their most significant decision involves the future of wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who the team has given permission to seek a trade. This move signals a potential end to his six-year tenure with the franchise and has set off a wave of speculation about where he might land. With multiple teams in need of a versatile playmaker, Samuel’s trade market expects to be active and competitive.

49ers Face Major Offseason Decisions

San Francisco is approaching a pivotal offseason, as key defenders such as cornerback Charvarius Ward and linebacker Dre Greenlaw are impending free agents. However, the team’s most pressing decision revolves around Samuel.

Samuel, 29, has struggled to replicate his stellar 2021 season, dealing with injuries and inconsistent play over the past three years. Despite these challenges, he remains a dynamic playmaker, accumulating more than 2,700 all-purpose yards in that time. Even in a crowded 49ers offense, his ability to create explosive plays has kept him in high demand.

Given his track record and a manageable $17.5 million contract that extends through the 2025 season, Samuel has become a hot commodity on the trade market. Talks around his potential departure have intensified, with teams closely monitoring the situation.

Deebo Samuel Trade Talks Escalating at the Combine?

According to Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, discussions around Deebo Samuel could gain momentum during the Combine, with a deal potentially materializing soon.

“Given the trade request, San Francisco’s financial situation, and the projected cheap costs to acquire Samuel, it seems inevitable that a deal will get done,” Kay wrote. “While it remains to be seen which club will ultimately come away with Samuel and at what cost, talks should heat up at the upcoming Combine and the framework for a trade may even be hammered out at that time.”

With the San Francisco 49ers looking to clear cap space before making key free-agent decisions, trading Samuel sooner rather than later would be a strategic move. Several receiver-needy teams have already emerged as potential trade partners, including the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and Los Angeles Chargers.

As the NFL Combine unfolds, all eyes will be on the 49ers and whether they can finalize a deal for their former All-Pro receiver. A resolution could come sooner rather than later, setting the stage for a significant roster shakeup in San Francisco.