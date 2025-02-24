Hi, Subscriber

49ers May Have to Decide Between Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw

The San Francisco 49ers are heading into a crucial offseason filled with financial challenges and difficult roster decisions. After a brutal 6-11 season that led to a last place schedule in the NFC West, the team must now shift focus to managing their salary cap and determining which players they can afford to keep.

One of the biggest questions surrounds linebacker Dre Greenlaw, a key defensive player who has played a major role in San Francisco’s success over the past few seasons. However, his recent Achilles injury and the team’s financial constraints may force the 49ers to move on from him. With Fred Warner’s massive contract and upcoming extensions for other key players, San Francisco may not have the flexibility to retain Greenlaw.

Greenlaw’s Injury and Contract Situation

Dre Greenlaw suffered a torn Achilles in the Super Bowl, which was a devastating blow for both him and the team. The injury limited him to just two games last season, raising concerns about his durability moving forward. Now entering free agency, his future with the 49ers remains uncertain.

According to Cam Inman of The Mercury News, the team will likely have to make tough choices regarding its linebacker corps.

“An under-the-radar headache that could really impact this offseason’s spending: Fred Warner’s contract extension,” Inman wrote. “He’s owed $17.7 million in salary each of the next two seasons, and the 49ers will have to do for him what they did a year ago in paying more to Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams.

Inman further explained that while Greenlaw’s future is not directly tied to Warner’s extension, keeping both players under contract seems unlikely.

“Dre Greenlaw’s future isn’t directly tied to Warner’s extension, but it’s hard to see these 49ers also affording Greenlaw, whose health is a bigger red flag than any monetary demands.”

When healthy, Greenlaw has been one of the most productive defenders on San Francisco’s roster. He played a critical role in the team’s two most recent Super Bowl appearances and has consistently been a force on defense.

As a rookie in 2019, Greenlaw recorded 92 tackles, a sack, three tackles for loss, and an interception. His ability to read plays and make key stops helped solidify the 49ers’ defense that season. In 2023, he built on that success with 120 tackles, 1.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and four passes defended. He also stepped up in the playoffs, securing two interceptions, including a game-sealing pick against the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round.

49ers Financial Reality

Dre Greenlaw signed a two-year, $16 million extension in 2022, but his recent injury means he may need to prove himself again before securing another lucrative deal. Spotrac projects him to sign a $6 million contract in free agency, a reasonable price for a linebacker of his caliber. However, with the 49ers facing salary cap limitations, Warner’s contract, and an upcoming extensions for quarterback Brock Purdy and tight end George Kittle, and Deebo Samuel’s impending departure, the team may not have the financial flexibility to retain Greenlaw.

As the offseason unfolds, the San Francisco 49ers must carefully evaluate its roster. Given their current cap situation, Greenlaw’s time with the 49ers may be coming to an end.

