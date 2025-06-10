Former 49ers Star Receives Mixed Projection

The jury will remain out for a while if the San Francisco 49ers made the right move by trading wide receiver Deebo Samuel this offseason.

That said, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell doesn’t believe the Washington Commanders will get the best out of Samuel in 2025. Samuel’s best season came in 2021 as a Pro Bowler when he had 1,405 yards receiving and 365 yards rushing amid 14 touchdowns overall.

“He’s going to drop a few more passes than you would like and miss a couple of games each season, but that’s perfectly reasonable for a WR2,” Barnwell wrote. “He will do well with the high quantity of screens and RPOs the Commanders ran last season, but don’t expect his production to reach the 2021 heights.”

The 49ers won’t get a first-hand look at Samuel with the Commanders this season unless the two meet in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the 49ers will see if rookie running back Jordan James can add value after the trade with the Commanders. Washington sent a fifth-round pick to the Niners, which led to James’ selection out of Oregon.

Deebo Samuel May Not Repeat San Francisco Success

Samuel was one of the 49ers’ most dynamic playmakers for years, but Barnwell notes that the one-time Pro Bowler’s flashy plays dwarf less-glowing realities.

“While he benefited from playing around other star playmakers and for Kyle Shanahan, he exhibits a generational ability to break through tackles and run away from defenders,” Barnwell wrote. “That’s a great trick, but it hasn’t led to spectacular seasons. Samuel’s 1,405-yard campaign in 2021 was three full years ago now, and it’s the only time he topped 900 receiving yards in a single campaign.”

“Samuel had five plays of 50 or more yards that season, which is more than he had over the other seasons of his career combined (four),” Barnwell continued. “Even for a player with his talents, that sort of performance was unsustainable.”

“Samuel also had a wild rushing efficiency in 2021, scoring eight touchdowns on 59 carries,” Barnwell added. That hasn’t stuck around either, although the 29-year-old still managed to score nine times on 121 rush attempts over the ensuing three years. Coordinator Kliff Kingsbury might not be as inclined to use Samuel at running back, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Commanders lined him up there as window dressing for some of their quarterback run concepts.”

Brandon Aiyuk Could Be Next

49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk could join Samuel in Washington, depending on how things shake out.

Aiyuk has been the subject of trade rumors for years, and the Commanders have a wideout to trade in Terry McLaurin. The Commanders receiver hasn’t shown up for minicamp amid a contract dispute and is considered a trade candidate.

That said, the Niners could unload Aiyuk for another viable wide receiver in McLaurin. Last season, McLaurin caught 82 passes for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has five-straight 1,000-yard seasons amid 4760 receptions for 6,379 yards and 38 touchdowns in six seasons.

McLaurin has better overall production than Aiyuk, who missed most of 2024 due to injury. Aiyuk only has two 1,000-yard seasons in five years with the Niners.