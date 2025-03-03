Hi, Subscriber

Deebo Samuel’s Tarnished Relationship with the 49ers Revealed

San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Washington Commanders
San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Deebo Samuel reacts after a first down reception during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers have officially parted ways with wide receiver Deebo Samuel, a move that had been anticipated for some time. Samuel’s performance as an offensive playmaker has declined in recent seasons, leading the team to trade him for a fifth-round draft pick despite incurring a substantial dead cap hit in 2025.

Samuel’s breakout season in 2021 saw him amass 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns, solidifying his reputation as one of the league’s most dynamic offensive threats. However, by 2024, his production had plummeted, managing just 806 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns. According to Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard, the trade sent a clear signal about how the franchise viewed Samuel’s value.

“They could’ve just cut Deebo with a post-June 1 designation and split up the cap hits over this and next year,” Kawakami wrote. “But doing it in a trade feels like a message — the 49ers’ front office wanted Deebo to know that, after his multiple trade requests over the years and the bitter contract negotiations in 2022, he was only worth the 148th pick in April’s draft. And they still did it.”

Deebo Samuel’s Disappointing Performances

Trade discussions around Samuel had persisted since he signed a lucrative contract extension following his 2021 breakout season. Kawakami previously noted that the 49ers regretted investing such a significant contract in Samuel, especially as his production continued to wane.

With the franchise gearing up to reward quarterback Brock Purdy with a substantial contract extension, difficult roster decisions were inevitable. This included moving on from high-priced veterans like Samuel, whose impact on the field no longer justified his cost. Kawakami described Samuel as representing “everything the 49ers didn’t want to be in 2025.”

Adding to the disappointment was Samuel’s lackluster performance in Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs, where he recorded just three receptions for 33 yards and three rushing attempts for eight yards. Kawakami argued that a strong 2024 campaign could have shifted the narrative around Samuel, but his struggles, injuries, and complaints about his role only reinforced the decision to move on.

“A great 2024 season from Deebo could’ve changed the mood,” Kawakami observed. “But he never got going, suffered a few injuries, complained about not getting enough chances, and just looked slow and undynamic.”

Looking Ahead to the 49ers’ Future

While Deebo Samuel was once a cornerstone of the 49ers’ offense, the team now appears confident in their younger talent. When Brandon Aiyuk was sidelined with season-ending injuries, it was Jauan Jennings—not Samuel—who stepped up as a reliable target. San Francisco’s faith in last year’s first-round pick, Ricky Pearsall, further cemented their willingness to move forward without the 29-year-old veteran.

General manager John Lynch acknowledged the difficulty of parting ways with a player who had been such an integral part of the team’s identity. “There’s a lot of love there,” Lynch said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “There’s a lot of respect there and a lot of shared experiences. So to let that go, that’s difficult.”

Interestingly, the 49ers showed little hesitation in trading Samuel to an NFC team, suggesting they were not overly concerned about facing him in the future. Reports also indicated interest from the Houston Texans, but it remains unclear how serious those discussions were.

As the San Francisco 49ers look ahead, their focus is on free agency and the draft. With limited salary cap flexibility in the coming years, the team will need to maximize their 11 projected draft picks to rebuild following a disappointing 6-11 season.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

