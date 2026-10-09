49ers Get Notable Injury News Before Seahawks Game

The San Francisco 49ers got a small piece of good news Thursday. Cornerback Upton Stout returned to practice as the team prepares for a visit to the Seattle Seahawks.

Stout Back on the Field for the 49ers

Stout hurt his shoulder in last Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos. He sat out Wednesday. On Thursday, he was a limited participant, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. That is a step in the right direction for a cornerback group already shuffling its pieces.

Running back Kaelon Black also trended the right way. He was limited Wednesday with an illness and was a full participant Thursday.

Who Sat Out for the 49ers

Five players did not practice again. Nick Bosa (calf), James Thompson Jr. (ankle), Kyle Juszczyk (knee) and Marques Sigle (ankle) were all out. Mike Evans also sat out after taking part Wednesday.

Wagoner reported Evans’ absence may be injury management, not a new concern. He also noted Evans did some work on the side.

Evans did not practice but spoke in the locker room. Seems to be management of that injury this week much like last week. https://t.co/y6eGNLNDAm — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) October 8, 2026

Mustapha and Williams Update

Sigle is expected to miss multiple weeks with a high ankle sprain. Malik Mustapha will take his spot at safety. Mustapha has nine tackles and a pass defensed this season.

Defensive lineman Mykel Williams was limited again. He has not played since tearing his ACL in Week 9 last season. He will be eligible to return Sunday.

What’s Next for the 49ers

San Francisco is 4-0 and hunting revenge after a 41-6 playoff loss in Seattle last January. The Seahawks are the defending Super Bowl champions, so this is the 49ers’ biggest test of the season so far. A win would strengthen their claim as a true contender, and it would also put them in command of the NFC West early.

The schedule does not slow down afterward. The 49ers host the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 19. Washington beat Seattle in Week 3, so it will not be an easy night. After that, San Francisco visits the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7 before the bye in Week 8.

How healthy the 49ers are by then will matter. Stout’s return to practice, Black’s full participation and Williams’ possible debut all help. Bosa, Thompson, Juszczyk and Sigle remain out, so the depth will be tested again.