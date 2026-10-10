49ers Announce Major Return Ahead of Seahawks Game

Mykel Williams is finally coming back. The San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman will make his 2026 debut Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Shanahan Confirms Williams Will Play

Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Friday that Williams will play, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. Williams is listed as questionable, but the plan is set. The 49ers will activate him Saturday. He has not played since Nov. 2, when he tore his ACL against the New York Giants.

To open a roster spot, San Francisco released defensive lineman Ogbo Okoronkwo. He could be signed back to the practice squad Saturday.

Shanahan Says Williams Looks Like Himself

Speaking on “49ers Game Plan,” Shanahan said Williams is ready to go. “He’s totally healthy,” Shanahan said. “He has looked awesome in these two weeks of practice, to where he does look like the same guy. And now it’s time to get out there and play.”

He also expects some rust. “I know there will be a little rust, like there always is when you haven’t played in a long time,” Shanahan said. “But as long as he’s put the work in, as long as he doesn’t get another injury and can just stay out there week to week, he’ll keep getting better.”

Shanahan called this only the start of the process. “When you tear your ACL, it’s such a long road to get back to just playing,” he said. He also saw clear improvement in Williams from his first game as a rookie to the end of his first season.

49ers Injury Report for Seattle

Four players are out. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk (knee), defensive end Nick Bosa (knee, calf), defensive tackle James Thompson Jr. (ankle) and safety Marques Sigle (ankle) will all miss the game.

Defensive back Upton Stout is questionable with the shoulder injury he suffered against the Denver Broncos. Williams’ return gives the 49ers a needed boost up front with Bosa and Thompson sidelined.