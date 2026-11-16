The San Francisco 49ers defense understands that they have to play better than what the group did in the 46-40 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 on Nov. 15. Nonetheless, the Niners offense was able to take advantage of an awful Dallas defense to lend a helping hand.

Despite getting the win and moving to 8-1, 49ers defensive lineman DeForest Buckner was candid with the self-criticism of the defense, understanding that the unit didn’t play at the level that they likely expect from themselves.

“Not every win is going to be perfect, and we found a way to win [against Dallas],” Buckner told reporters on Nov. 15. “The offense, we had to lean on the offense heavily; we needed 46 to win the game, and they put up 46… We just got to execute all four quarters, though.

“We didn’t do that, and we know that’s why the win feels kind of like a loss to a bunch of us [and] we just got to continue to get better. It’s not the lack of locking in. I feel like guys are like that. It’s just executing each and every play to the best of our abilities, and we’re not doing that on a consistent basis.”

Dre Greenlaw Thanks Niners Offense for Helping Hand

Meanwhile, Greenlaw was appreciative of the offense stepping up to help the 49ers’ defense after their challenging game against the Cowboys’ offense.

“They were balling,” Greenlaw told reporters after the win. “We’ve got guys on the football field who can make plays. I hate to rely on those guys, but having those guys on our team means a lot.”

The San Francisco defense will have to step up their game, as it’s unlikely that the offense will be able to put up 46 points against the Minnesota Vikings‘ defense in Week 11 in Mexico City.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores and his unit have only given up 20 or more points twice this season, and the Vikings defense is coming off an eight-sack and four-takeaway performance against the Green Bay Packers in Week 10.

Deommodore Lenoir Knows 49ers Defense Needs to Be Better

The 49ers’ defense understands that it has to be better after giving up 40 points to the Cowboys. Deommodore Lenoir spoke to the media after the win, saying that he has to be better to ensure that an opposing offense doesn’t do what it wants in the passing game.

“I got to play better,” Lenoir told reporters. “They paid me here to make plays, and I got to finish on the ball. What happened today can’t happen.”

Nonetheless, Lenoir did appreciate the offense giving the defense a helping hand by scoring 46 points against an awful Cowboys defensive unit.

“Offense, they were rolling [against the Cowboys],” Lenoir added. “They were coming out and putting up points, and it’s our job as a defense to keep them from scoring, keep the opposing team from scoring…

“Everything is based on our standard as a defense. We choose not to let teams into the end zone, not to score points, and to limit teams’ points. That’s what we have to do and execute for next week.”