49ers Receive Strong Vikings Statement Before Week 11 Game

The San Francisco 49ers are 8-1 after their 46-40 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. Nonetheless, in Week 11, the Niners’ offense might not score 46 points, as they’ll be facing the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City.

Minnesota’s defense hasn’t given up more than 23 points this season and has only conceded over 20 points twice this campaign. Moreover, the one major issue that the Vikings have had is their offense, which has been inconsistent, to go along with their championship-caliber defense.

However, on Nov. 10, the Vikings traded for veteran QB Kirk Cousins, and in his first game, the move paid dividends as Minnesota scored 30 points and the defense limited the Green Bay Packers offense to 10 points for the win before the 49ers game.

With Minnesota having solved their QB situation, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Bonta Hill stated that of the teams that the Niners can potentially face in the playoffs, it’s the Vikings that scares him the most.

“Yeah, Minnesota is a legit Super Bowl contender,” Hill wrote on Nov. 15. “… Mexico City is basically a trip to hell. I fear the Vikings more than any other team in the NFC.”

The game on Nov. 22 could be a playoff matchup, and it will be a major test for both teams. What could be the difference is how the Vikings’ offense and the 49ers’ defense perform, and if Week 10 is any indicator, Minnesota might have the edge if the Niners perform as they did against the Cowboys.

Niners Defense Has to Be Better After Win Over Cowboys

Meanwhile, the 49ers defense understands that it has to be better after giving up 40 points to the Cowboys. Deommodore Lenoir spoke to the media after the win, saying that he has to be better to ensure that an opposing offense doesn’t do what it wants in the passing game.

“I got to play better,” Lenoir told reporters. “They paid me here to make plays, and I got to finish on the ball. What happened today can’t happen.”

Nonetheless, Lenoir did appreciate the offense giving the defense a helping hand by scoring 46 points against an awful Cowboys defensive unit.

“Offense, they were rolling [against the Cowboys],” Lenoir added. “They were coming out and putting up points, and it’s our job as a defense to keep them from scoring, keep the opposing team from scoring…

“Everything is based on our standard as a defense. We choose not to let teams into the end zone, not to score points, and to limit teams’ points. That’s what we have to do and execute for next week.”

49ers’ George Kittle Talks Offensive Performance vs. Dallas

Furthermore, 49ers tight end George Kittle praised the explosiveness of San Francisco’s offense and its ability to overcome mistakes, even while acknowledging there were areas the group could improve.

“They’re incredibly explosive, with players who can score at any moment,” Kittle said postgame. “There are going to be a couple of drives we’ll look back on and realize we need to stay on the field in those situations. But that’s the nice thing about this team. We can have bad plays and still have good enough players to make up for them.”