49ers’ Veteran Wide Receiver Labeled Top Cut Candidate Ahead of 2026 Season

The San Francisco 49ers have been aggressive this offseason when it comes to revamping their roster. After getting decimated by injuries for the second straight year in 2025, the Niners have made an effort to add more depth to their team across the board, so that, if injuries become an issue again, they will have players they can turn to in a pinch.

Perhaps the position that has undergone the most change over the past few months is the wide receiver spot. Mike Evans and Christian Kirk were both signed in free agency, and the front office selected De’Zhaun Stribling in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With that in mind, it looks like veteran pass catcher Demarcus Robinson could be on the outside looking in when it comes to his quest to crack the team’s roster.

Demarcus Robinson Floated as Potential 49ers’ Cut Candidate

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Robinson broke into the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs as a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, and while he’s never been able to lead an offense on his own, he has emerged as a solid secondary wide receiver, no matter where he has found himself. Robinson also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams before latching on with the Niners last season.

The 2025 campaign didn’t exactly get off on the right foot for Robinson, as he was suspended for the first three games of the season after he violated the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Robinson would suit up for the final 14 contests of the season, though, catching 22 passes for 276 yards and one score. He starred in the playoffs for San Francisco, though, as he hauled in six receptions for 111 yards and a score in their wild-card round win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

With a new-looking wide receiver room, though, the 49ers may not have a need for Robinson in 2026, especially if Kirk and Stribling can immediately carve out roles for themselves on offense. As a result, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently picked out Robinson as the team’s top cut candidate ahead of training camp.

“Though Kirk isn’t a lock to make the roster with his production on the decline, he can replace Jauan Jennings in the slot when Christian McCaffrey or George Kittle aren’t lined up there,” Moton. “As primarily an outside wideout, Demarcus Robinson has little chance to make the roster with Evans and Stribling joining the receiver room.”

Should the 49ers Release Demarcus Robinson?

Robinson’s future with the 49ers likely depends on what happens ahead of him on the depth chart. While San Fran wants to have depth at its disposal, holding onto Robinson, who looks like either their No. 4 or No. 5 wide receiver right now, may not be necessary. If a guy like Ricky Pearsall can stay healthy, or Stribling stands out during training camp, Robinson could very well be headed for the exit door.

The 49ers aren’t going to part ways with Robinson just for the sake of doing so, but the front office has put itself in a position where a roster crunch could take place towards the end of training camp if they manage to stay relatively healthy. That could spell bad news for Robinson, but he will surely be given a shot to prove he deserves a roster spot before the team makes any rash decisions.