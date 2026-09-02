49ers WR Given Head-Turning Prediction

The San Francisco 49ers revamped the wide receiver room this offseason with the addition of Mike Evans and the return of Deebo Samuel Sr.

That said, the biggest surprise among receivers this season may come from rookie wideout De’Zhaun Stribling. ESPN’s Dan Graziano predicts Stribling to lead “all rookie wide receivers in catches” this year.

“Yes, free agent signee Mike Evans is likely to be the team’s top wide receiver [but he’s already dealing with injuries in training camp],” Graziano wrote. “Yes, veterans Demarcus Robinson and Deebo Samuel Sr. have put in more time with this coaching staff and in this system. And yes, Kyle Shanahan’s history tells us he’s reluctant to put too much faith in rookie receivers. But all of that said, someone needs to catch the ball in San Francisco, and Stribling has been doing a lot of that in camp and the preseason.”

“The first pick of the second round of this year’s draft, Stribling has a chance to make an impact as a rookie,” Graziano added. “Left tackle Trent Williams told me he expects big things from Stribling right away — that he reminds him of former 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings in terms of the variety of routes he can run but with more speed. Brock Purdy could look Stribling’s way early and often, and he could be a high-volume pass catcher.”

De’Zhaun Stribling Goes Back to Old Number

Stribling announced he will wear No. 7 this season, and that came only a week after a scam artist posted as a 49ers player with the No. 7. Stribling is doing it for very different reasons.

“I wore 7 back in high school,” Stribling told reporters on Tuesday. “It was one of my favorite numbers at the time. I kind of want to be comfortable in that and do my thing.”

The 49ers took Stribling with the 33rd pick in the draft, and he could prove that he merited a higher pick with a big rookie season. Stribling had 66 catches for 2,965 yards and 23 touchdowns in his collegiate career between Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and Washington State.

“I don’t really worry about all the outside noise or the opinions of where I was drafted,” Stribling said. “I’m just here to do my job: catch the ball, score touchdowns and be a great run blocker, also.”

De’Zhaun Stribling Soaking In All He Can

Stribling gets to start his career working with one of the most consistent receivers in NFL history in Evans, who had 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to start his career. In addition, Stribling is soaking in everything else he can from the 49ers’ veteran receivers.

“Details make or break everything,” Stribling said. “Just being on top of the details, being on top of the alignments and assignments. All those kinds of things. It’s much different vs. college.”

Stribling also indicated that he is picking up the offense overall. The 49ers are looking to utilize him often as the team’s third wideout this year.

“I’m learning every day, stacking days, getting all the coaching points, and from my teammates, just to be the best I can do,” Stribling said.