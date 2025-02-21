Disgraced 49ers Player Goes on Vulgar Tirade Against Team

De’Vondre Campbell has made his frustration clear regarding fan criticism of his decision to quit on the San Francisco 49ers during the past season. The veteran linebacker took to the social media platform X, launching an explicit tirade against his critics.

The 49ers suspended Campbell for the final three games of the season after he refused to play in the Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. At the time, the team was already struggling with injuries at the linebacker position. Reports indicate that Campbell was upset over losing his starting job to Dre Greenlaw, and it was general manager John Lynch who allegedly instructed him to leave the field.

Instead of releasing Campbell, the 49ers opted for a suspension. The move prevented him from signing with another team for the remainder of the season.

De’Vondre Campbell’s Explicit Rant on X

The former San Francisco 49ers had stayed relatively quiet following his suspension. The assumption was it would be an unceremonious end to his NFL career. However, Campbell responded to and lashed out against fans on X in an expletive-filled rant.

Note: The following statements have been edited for profanity.

“Listen, I’m sick of all you [expletive] jumping under my tweets,” Campbell wrote. “It’s been two months and I have yet to address the situation because I know the truth and don’t care to clear anything up. I’m by myself ALL the time. If you or any of those [expletive] from the 49ers feel some type of way, do something when you see me. Because all those [expletive] that had so much to say about me will have to stand on those words next time I see them. I’ve been standing on business my whole life. And it’s going to be like that until the day I’m six feet under.”

Campbell also called out former players and media analysts who criticized him following the incident. He expressed resentment over their willingness to speak publicly on the situation rather than reaching out to him directly.

“That goes for all those old [expletive] retired [expletive] that jumped on TV speaking on my name when they could’ve reached out to me and heard it from the horse’s mouth,” he continued. “But they just took what the 49ers said and ran with it. Y’all [expletive] too. Forget all of y’all.”

When a follower accused him of being unable to defend his actions, Campbell responded defiantly: “I ain’t addressing [expletive]. I’m rich and never have to work another day in my life. And I told Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch that when they FaceTimed me and begged me to come out there an hour after Green Bay cut me. I really be sparing [expletive]. I play because I WANT TO.”

49ers Management and Players React

49ers’ General Manager John Lynch spoke publicly about Campbell’s situation shortly after the suspension.

“It’s unfortunate,” Lynch stated in a interview with KNBR. “It’s nothing that anyone wanted, but you can’t stand for that. Just as we’re talking about finishing and having each other’s back, when you have something contrary to that, that’s not who we are. It’s not who we’ll ever be.”

De’Vondre Campbell remains under contract with the San Francisco 49ers until next month, though his actions may make teams hesitant to pursue him in free agency. As Campbell continues to compound the issue, if any team signs him, it will come as a massive surprise.