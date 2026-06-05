Eagles Receive Blunt Joey Bosa Message Amid 49ers Speculation

The San Francisco 49ers have questions about their pass rush after recording only 20 sacks last season. Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams will be returning from injury, while the Niners also drafted Romello Height.

However, the Niners have been in the mix of speculation regarding potential veteran free agents. One of them is Joey Bosa, who could have the possibility of playing with his young brother.

Despite this potential storyline of the Bosa brothers playing together, FanSided’s Wynston Wilcox sees the Philadelphia Eagles as a better fit to help replace Jaelan Phillips, who left in free agency to sign with the Carolina Panthers.

“The Philadelphia Eagles have to figure out how to patch this defense together,” Wilcox wrote in a June 4 article. “While Jaelan Phillips wasn’t the producer Josh Sweat was, the Eagles need to figure out who will handle the pass rush this upcoming season.

“In the meantime, Joey Bosa is a short term solution. Bosa spent a season in Buffalo, where he finished with five sacks and five forced fumbles. Yes, Bosa is aging and at the end of his career, but it doesn’t dispute he could provide enough of a presence to improve this defense.”

Nick Bosa Would Benefit From Having Joey Bosa

The veteran pass rusher showed last season with the Buffalo Bills that he has plenty left in the tank. During the 2025 season, the former Bills pass rusher played 563 snaps, leading to a 79.3 overall PFF defensive grade.

He generated 47 total pressures as a pass rusher, including five sacks, 30 hurries, and 12 hits. Against the run, he recorded 22 solo tackles while forcing five fumbles on the season.

With the older Bosa still a free agent, KNBR’s Larry Krueger shared that the former Los Angeles Chargers star would be a major help for his younger brother.

“Joey Bosa is definitely a fit,” Krueger said on the May 25 edition of “The Krueg Show.” “Obviously, his brother is on the roster returning from a torn ACL. His brother needs him at this point. If Joey Bosa came to the Niners, that would make Nick Bosa’s life easier.

“Joey Bosa has made a ton of cash, and I think at this point, making his little brother’s life easier and maybe pairing with him to get a ring together could be very exciting and intriguing. But the price has probably got to be right.”

Money Could Be Why 49ers Avoid Joey Bosa

On May 10, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco recently shared an update on Bosa and again noted that, because the Niners have financial flexibility, that doesn’t mean they’ll use it this offseason.

“Last season with the Buffalo Bills, Bosa appeared in 15 games and recorded five sacks after earning more than $13 million, “ Maiocco said in a May 10 video on his YouTube channel. “The year before that, he played 14 games with the Los Angeles Chargers and also finished with five sacks. At this stage of his career, and now on the wrong side of 30, the biggest question for the 49ers is what he is still capable of producing.

“Because of that, the door probably is not completely closed until Bosa signs elsewhere. Still, it does not appear the 49ers are willing to increase the price they would pay for Joey Bosa, or any free agent, simply because they have available salary cap space.”