San Francisco 49ers Get ‘Encouraging’ George Kittle News from NFL Sports Doctor

The San Francisco 49ers are hoping that their star pass catcher, George Kittle, can be ready for Week 1 of the NFL season, which is a little over three weeks away.

He’s been recovering from a torn Achilles tendon that he suffered in January last season.

Recently, Kittle visited with renowned sports doctor Neal ElAttrache and received a very encouraging update on his return status.

George Kittle Receives Positive Update from Sports Doctor

Late Thursday night, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter provided a major update on George Kittle. He wrote:

“Sources: 49ers tight end George Kittle visited Wednesday in Los Angeles with renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed the surgery on his torn Achilles in January. It was said to be an encouraging visit. Kittle’s recovery is ahead of schedule, and it gives him a legitimate chance to play in the regular season opener in Australia against the Los Angeles Rams.”

Sources: 49ers tight end George Kittle visited Wednesday in Los Angeles with renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed the surgery on his torn Achilles in January. It was said to be an encouraging visit. Kittle’s recovery is ahead of schedule, and it gives… pic.twitter.com/F83Np6XKyw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2026

Kittle has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list since 49ers training camp began, but that was expected when he suffered the severe injury less than eight months ago. It would honestly be a shocking development if Kittle was able to suit up for Week 1, but he’s been very adamant about being ready for the upcoming NFL season with a rigorous offseason rehab.

The San Francisco 49ers have been hit pretty hard with injuries to their receiver corps this training camp period, but perhaps the team’s best pass catcher is George Kittle, so he would be the biggest upgrade from an injury-status sense.