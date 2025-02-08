Hi, Subscriber

ESPN Insider: 49ers Have ‘Leverage’ in Brock Purdy Contract Talks

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy
Getty
San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy speaks to the media during media availability ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Discussions are heating up about what the San Francisco 49ers will offer quarterback Brock Purdy in his upcoming contract extension. Purdy, the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, has outperformed expectations, leading his team to multiple deep playoff runs. However, opinions are divided on how much he deserves to be paid. Some believe that despite his success, Purdy should not command the same salary as top-tier quarterbacks, given his draft status and the talent surrounding him in San Francisco. Others argue that market value should dictate his salary, and as a franchise quarterback, he deserves a substantial payday.

The 49ers face a difficult balancing act. On one hand, securing Purdy with a lucrative extension would reward his performance and reinforce his leadership role. On the other hand, making him one of the league’s highest-paid players could limit San Francisco’s ability to build a championship-caliber roster around him. The organization believes Purdy is their long-term answer at quarterback, but the key question remains: What number will they settle on?

ESPN’s Dan Graziano recently shared his perspective on Purdy’s contract situation. While he did not predict a specific salary, he provided insight into how the 49ers might approach negotiations.

Brock Purdy’s Value vs. Team Needs

Brock Purdy’s performance over his first three seasons puts him in elite company. Graziano pointed out that Purdy’s 70.1 QBR ranks fourth in the league over that span, behind only Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Jayden Daniels. Additionally, he has accomplished more in terms of playoff success than some quarterbacks already making over $50 million annually, such as Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence. That gives Purdy a strong case for a top-tier contract.

Some analysts argue that Purdy should command at least as much as Lawrence’s $55 million per year, given that he has led San Francisco to two conference championships and a Super Bowl appearance. However, others believe the 49ers have leverage due to Purdy’s current contract status. He is set to earn just $5.2 million in 2025, which might motivate him to agree to an extension at a team-friendly price rather than risk playing under the franchise tag in 2026 and 2027.

“Others point out that the Niners have leverage in their ability to franchise-tag Purdy in 2026 and 2027,” Graziano added. “Plus, Purdy is earning only about $5.2 million in 2025, which might make him more eager to get a deal done at something closer to the 49ers’ offered number.”

San Francisco’s front office has a history of rewarding star players, as seen with Nick Bosa and Brandon Aiyuk’s lucrative deals. If Purdy pushes negotiations based on his production and accomplishments, his extension could very well surpass Lawrence’s contract, potentially reaching the mid-to-high $50 million range or even creeping into the low $60 million territory.

Balancing Purdy’s Contract with Super Bowl Aspirations

The financial implications of a massive Brock Purdy contract could significantly impact the 49ers’ ability to pursue other high-profile players. If they manage to secure him at a reasonable price, they may have the flexibility to pursue a defensive star like Myles Garrett, who has expressed interest in joining a contender. However, if Purdy demands top-market value, San Francisco could struggle to maintain a well-rounded roster.

One thing is clear: the San Francisco 49ers cannot afford prolonged contract negotiations or a potential holdout situation. Ensuring Purdy is on the field for offseason workouts is critical to their 2025 Super Bowl aspirations. While the final numbers remain uncertain, the decision will shape the franchise’s future for years to come.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
, ,

San Francisco 49ers Players

Israel Abanikanda's headshot I. Abanikanda
Brandon Aiyuk's headshot B. Aiyuk
Isaac Alarcon's headshot I. Alarcon
Brandon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Evan Anderson's headshot E. Anderson
Tre Avery's headshot T. Avery
Aaron Banks's headshot A. Banks
Alex Barrett's headshot A. Barrett
Ben Bartch's headshot B. Bartch
Robert Beal's headshot R. Beal
Tatum Bethune's headshot T. Bethune
Nick Bosa's headshot N. Bosa
Jake Brendel's headshot J. Brendel
Ji'Ayir Brown's headshot J. Brown
Spencer Burford's headshot S. Burford
De'Vondre Campbell's headshot D. Campbell
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Chris Conley's headshot C. Conley
Jacob Cowing's headshot J. Cowing
Khalil Davis's headshot K. Davis
Kalia Davis's headshot K. Davis
Joshua Dobbs's headshot J. Dobbs
Jordan Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Jon Feliciano's headshot J. Feliciano
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles's headshot D. Flannigan-Fowles
Leonard Floyd's headshot L. Floyd
Russell Gage's headshot R. Gage
Jonathan Garvin's headshot J. Garvin
Tashaun Gipson's headshot T. Gipson
Kevin Givens's headshot K. Givens
Jalen Graham's headshot J. Graham
Renardo Green's headshot R. Green
Dre Greenlaw's headshot D. Greenlaw
Yetur Gross-Matos's headshot Y. Gross-Matos
Isaac Guerendo's headshot I. Guerendo
Sebastian Gutierrez's headshot S. Gutierrez
Javon Hargrave's headshot J. Hargrave
Charlie Heck's headshot C. Heck
Matt Hennessy's headshot M. Hennessy
Isaiah Hodgins's headshot I. Hodgins
Talanoa Hufanga's headshot T. Hufanga
Tarron Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Drake Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Jauan Jennings's headshot J. Jennings
Zack Johnson's headshot Z. Johnson
Quindell Johnson's headshot Q. Johnson
Kyle Juszczyk's headshot K. Juszczyk
George Kittle's headshot G. Kittle
Deommodore Lenoir's headshot D. Lenoir
Chase Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Darrell Luter's headshot D. Luter
Jaylen Mahoney's headshot J. Mahoney
Jordan Mason's headshot J. Mason
Christian McCaffrey's headshot C. McCaffrey
Nick McCloud's headshot N. McCloud
Jalen McKenzie's headshot J. McKenzie
Colton McKivitz's headshot C. McKivitz
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jake Moody's headshot J. Moody
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Tanner Mordecai's headshot T. Mordecai
Malik Mustapha's headshot M. Mustapha
Drake Nugent's headshot D. Nugent
Pat O'Donnell's headshot P. O'Donnell
George Odum's headshot G. Odum
Sam Okuayinonu's headshot S. Okuayinonu
Terique Owens's headshot T. Owens
Ricky Pearsall's headshot R. Pearsall
Taybor Pepper's headshot T. Pepper
Austen Pleasants's headshot A. Pleasants
Mason Pline's headshot M. Pline
Dominick Puni's headshot D. Puni
Brock Purdy's headshot B. Purdy
Curtis Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Deebo Samuel's headshot D. Samuel
Eric Saubert's headshot E. Saubert
Patrick Taylor's headshot P. Taylor
Trent Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Jake Tonges's headshot J. Tonges
Charvarius Ward's headshot C. Ward
Fred Warner's headshot F. Warner
DaShaun White's headshot D. White
Trent Williams's headshot T. Williams
Brayden Willis's headshot B. Willis
Dee Winters's headshot D. Winters
Mitch Wishnowsky's headshot M. Wishnowsky
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Isaac Yiadom's headshot I. Yiadom
Nick Zakelj's headshot N. Zakelj

Comments

ESPN Insider: 49ers Have ‘Leverage’ in Brock Purdy Contract Talks

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x