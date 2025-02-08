ESPN Insider: 49ers Have ‘Leverage’ in Brock Purdy Contract Talks

Discussions are heating up about what the San Francisco 49ers will offer quarterback Brock Purdy in his upcoming contract extension. Purdy, the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, has outperformed expectations, leading his team to multiple deep playoff runs. However, opinions are divided on how much he deserves to be paid. Some believe that despite his success, Purdy should not command the same salary as top-tier quarterbacks, given his draft status and the talent surrounding him in San Francisco. Others argue that market value should dictate his salary, and as a franchise quarterback, he deserves a substantial payday.

The 49ers face a difficult balancing act. On one hand, securing Purdy with a lucrative extension would reward his performance and reinforce his leadership role. On the other hand, making him one of the league’s highest-paid players could limit San Francisco’s ability to build a championship-caliber roster around him. The organization believes Purdy is their long-term answer at quarterback, but the key question remains: What number will they settle on?

ESPN’s Dan Graziano recently shared his perspective on Purdy’s contract situation. While he did not predict a specific salary, he provided insight into how the 49ers might approach negotiations.

Brock Purdy’s Value vs. Team Needs

Brock Purdy’s performance over his first three seasons puts him in elite company. Graziano pointed out that Purdy’s 70.1 QBR ranks fourth in the league over that span, behind only Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Jayden Daniels. Additionally, he has accomplished more in terms of playoff success than some quarterbacks already making over $50 million annually, such as Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence. That gives Purdy a strong case for a top-tier contract.

Some analysts argue that Purdy should command at least as much as Lawrence’s $55 million per year, given that he has led San Francisco to two conference championships and a Super Bowl appearance. However, others believe the 49ers have leverage due to Purdy’s current contract status. He is set to earn just $5.2 million in 2025, which might motivate him to agree to an extension at a team-friendly price rather than risk playing under the franchise tag in 2026 and 2027.

“Others point out that the Niners have leverage in their ability to franchise-tag Purdy in 2026 and 2027,” Graziano added. “Plus, Purdy is earning only about $5.2 million in 2025, which might make him more eager to get a deal done at something closer to the 49ers’ offered number.”

San Francisco’s front office has a history of rewarding star players, as seen with Nick Bosa and Brandon Aiyuk’s lucrative deals. If Purdy pushes negotiations based on his production and accomplishments, his extension could very well surpass Lawrence’s contract, potentially reaching the mid-to-high $50 million range or even creeping into the low $60 million territory.

Balancing Purdy’s Contract with Super Bowl Aspirations

The financial implications of a massive Brock Purdy contract could significantly impact the 49ers’ ability to pursue other high-profile players. If they manage to secure him at a reasonable price, they may have the flexibility to pursue a defensive star like Myles Garrett, who has expressed interest in joining a contender. However, if Purdy demands top-market value, San Francisco could struggle to maintain a well-rounded roster.

One thing is clear: the San Francisco 49ers cannot afford prolonged contract negotiations or a potential holdout situation. Ensuring Purdy is on the field for offseason workouts is critical to their 2025 Super Bowl aspirations. While the final numbers remain uncertain, the decision will shape the franchise’s future for years to come.