ESPN: Only One Realistic Option for 49ers on Deebo Samuel Saga

The San Francisco 49ers have granted wide receiver Deebo Samuel permission to seek a trade after he informed the team of his desire to play elsewhere in 2025. However, moving on from the former All-Pro playmaker is not as straightforward as simply finding a trade partner and agreeing on compensation. The financial ramifications of trading Samuel make the situation significantly more complicated.

If the 49ers trade Samuel, they would incur a substantial dead cap charge, far greater than if they were to retain him for the final year of his contract. This financial burden has led many to believe that outright releasing him—with a post-June 1 designation—may be the only viable option.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano supports this assessment, stating that the 49ers are in a difficult position when it comes to offloading Samuel.

“Because of the way they’ve restructured Samuel’s deal over the years, the 49ers would take on $31.55 million in dead money cap charges for 2025 if they traded Samuel,” Graziano explained. “That number would go up to about $47 million if they traded him after his March 22 option bonus came due, so this will obviously play itself out before then.”

That $47 million figure consists of the $31.6 million in dead cap if Samuel is traded before June 1, plus the $15.4 million option bonus. Given this scenario, Graziano believes the 49ers have only one feasible course of action—spreading the cap hit over multiple seasons.

The Most Logical Path: Post-June 1 Release

According to Graziano, releasing Deebo Samuel before March 22 while designating him as a post-June 1 cut would be the most financially sound approach for San Francisco. This strategy would result in a dead cap hit of approximately $10.75 million in 2025, with the remaining $20.8 million applied to the 2026 cap.

Beyond financial considerations, another factor diminishing Samuel’s trade market is the understanding among other teams that the 49ers may have no alternative but to release him. General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan are unlikely to receive significant trade compensation if potential suitors believe they can sign Samuel as a free agent instead of parting with assets to acquire him via trade.

Deebo Samuel’s Production Further Lowers Trade Value

Deebo Samuel’s trade value has declined significantly since his breakout 2021 season when he recorded 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 total touchdowns. In contrast, his production in 2024 fell sharply, as he accumulated only 806 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns, with just 670 receiving yards, according to Pro Football Reference. This decline has reinforced the perception that the 49ers would be fortunate to receive anything more than a Day 3 draft pick in return for Samuel.

Furthermore, concerns about durability have also played a role in diminishing his value. Samuel has struggled with injuries throughout his career, missing games in multiple seasons. His physical playing style, while effective at times, has led to increased wear and tear, making teams hesitant to invest significant assets in acquiring him.

Given these financial constraints, injury concerns, and Samuel’s decreased on-field impact, the San Francisco 49ers appear to have a difficult decision ahead. While trading him might not be a realistic option, a post-June 1 release could be the most practical solution for both the team and the player.