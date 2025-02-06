Hi, Subscriber

ESPN Proposes Insane Trade Involving 49ers and Cooper Kupp

Los Angeles Rams' wide receiver Cooper Kupp, San Francisco 49ers
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams during warm up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It is the end of an era in Los Angeles as the Rams are set to trade wide receiver Cooper Kupp this offseason. The news was shocking, knowing how well Kupp fit in the Rams’ offense, especially with quarterback Matthew Stafford. Kupp has been a superstar with Los Angeles, totaling  634 catches for 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns, and won Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP in 2021. He also holds the records for the most yards from scrimmage by a wide receiver in a single season (1,965) and the most receptions in a single postseason (33). With the Rams now looking to facilitate a trade, fingers are pointing every which direction Kupp could be headed.

As speculation builds, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky mentions an insane trade destination that would shake up the NFL landscape. While discussing possible landing spots for Kupp, the former Detroit Lions’ quarterback mentions four teams: Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals, and San Francisco 49ers.

Could the 49ers Actually Trade for Cooper Kupp?

Orlovsky urges each team he mentioned to “immediately call” the Los Angeles Rams and inquire about trading for Cooper Kupp. When specifically talking about the San Francisco 49ers, Orlovsky highlights their lack of depth at receiver and the uncertainty of Brandon Aiyuk’s health.

“I think he’s still a really good player,” Orlovsky said. “He’s not going to be the 2021 Triple Crown Winner, but very much so a high-end, at worst, number-two receiver…What’s Brandon Aiyuk’s health coming off of his injury? They only really have [Ricky] Pearsall and [Jauan] Jennings. Two good players, but Cooper is immediately an upgrade.”

Everything Orlovsky said is true. Kupp would provide an immediate upgrade to the wide receiver room. However, he coincidentally left out Deebo Samul’s name. While Samuel caught the ire of fans following a poor 2024 campaign, he expects to be back in 2025. Yet, Samuel’s skillset is far different than Kupp’s, but even then, acquiring the Rams’ wideout seems redundant.

The 49ers are on the verge of paying quarterback Brock Purdy a lucrative contract extension. On top of that, they already have a ton invested in the position. Dan Orlovsky already mentioned Pearsall. Would trading for Kupp not block the growth of the former first-round pick, who is expected to take a leap now he will not be recovering from a gunshot wound this offseason?

Even Jennings is coming off a career season where he narrowly missed the 1,000-yard mark and will make under half of Kupp’s salary in 2025. In theory, Kupp would replace Aiyuk until he fully recovers from injury, but realistically, San Francisco cannot and should not invest more premier assets into the receiver position.

Would the Rams Trade Kupp to San Francisco?

Even if the 49ers wanted to trade for Cooper Kupp, the Rams would be foolish to help any NFC West rival — especially San Francisco. The odds San Francisco is bad next year are slim, and Los Angeles should not give them more firepower to re-claim the division crown.

On top of that, San Francisco should be reluctant to trade for a 32-year-old wide receiver after a third consecutive season of playing under 13 games. The 49ers need durable and youthful players. While a case can be made to trade for Myles Garrett or Maxx Crosby, Kupp should be the last name on their wish list. He is no longer the player he once was. His cap hit would surpass a comfortable amount. Not to mention, the Rams’ asking price would likely be higher, knowing they would have to play against Kupp twice each season.

Dan Orlovsky sees the schematic fit of San Francisco, hence why he mentions them. However, that is the only attribute tying the two parties together. A trade will not happen, nor should it. But there is a chance the Rams release Kupp if they fail to reach a trade agreement. In that case, San Francisco could entertain adding Kupp at a much lower cost.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

, , ,

