Ex-San Francisco 49ers Player Signs with New NFL Team

As the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football, an adjacent piece of news has dropped regarding a former Niners’ Special Teams player.

Former kicker Jake Moody has signed with the Baltimore Ravens‘ practice squad.

Moody, 26, spent the first three years of his NFL career with the 49ers, and the most recent team he actually kicked in the NFL for was, unironically, the Washington Commanders.

NBCSports.com’s Charean Williams wrote (about Moody):

“The Ravens are signing kicker Jake Moody to their practice squad, bringing him back as competition for Loop. They previously signed Moody after Loop missed three of his eight field-goal attempts in the preseason. They cut Moody from the practice squad on Sept. 15 after Loop made field goals of 57 and 45 yards against the Colts.”

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Taking a Quick Look at Jake Moody’s NFL Career

Jake Moody had a rocky tenure with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Niners drafted Moody with their third-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft out of Michigan after being a standout in college, but didn’t quite live up to the hype in the NFL.

Moody made 84% of his field goals as a rookie (21-for-25), which is a solid mark, but his 2024 numbers were much uglier.

In his sophomore campaign, Moody made just 24 of 34 field goals, and a few costly misses led to the 49ers not being able to capture more wins.

He has been very effective with extra points over the course of his career, but those should be a ‘given’ make.

Over 62 total field goal attempts with the 49ers across three seasons, Jake Moody made 74.2 percent of kicks.

Since the 49ers moved him in the 2025 season, Moody has made 18 of 20 kicks (90%) with the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders (briefly).

Now, with Tyler Loop’s apparent kicking struggles, perhaps Moody is being brought in for a little ST competition.