Is Mike Evans Playing Tonight for the 49ers on MNF vs. Commanders?

The 5-0 San Francisco 49ers will attempt to keep their undefeated start to the 2026 season alive on Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders.

As always, there are a number of players on both sides who had question marks heading into this matchup about their status for the primetime game.

Mike Evans, 49ers star wide receiver, did not practice all week with a rib and Achilles injury.

However, as of about an hour away from kickoff, Mike Evans’ status has been announced.

Mike Evans Active to Play on MNF vs. Commanders

Several reports surfaced before the Monday Night Football contest between the 49ers and Commanders that suggest Mike Evans is ACTIVE to play against Washington on 10/19.

Here is the full list of INACTIVES for the 49ers on Monday:

Nick Bosa, Marques Sigle, Deebo Samuel Sr., and Garret Wallow.

On the other side, Washington will be WITH Stefon Diggs, as he will be a target for Jayden Daniels.

CBSSports.com’s Tyler Sullivan wrote (about Evans this season):

“Evans signed a three-year, $42.4 million deal with the 49ers at the start of free agency, snapping his 12-season tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So far, the future Hall of Fame receiver has been as advertised and is coming off his first 100-yard game of the season, hauling in seven balls for 113 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Seahawks. Through five games, Evans has caught 24 of his 34 targets for 326 yards and three touchdowns.”

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