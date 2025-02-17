Hi, Subscriber

Family Member Urging Joey Bosa to Join Brother Nick on the 49ers

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa, San Francisco 49ers, Nick Bosa
Getty
Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa warms up prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers are entering a pivotal offseason after a disappointing 2024 campaign. Despite boasting a talented roster, the team fell short of expectations, with injuries and inconsistent performances playing a significant role in their struggles. As they prepare for the 2025 season, bolstering their defense—particularly the pass rush—will be a top priority.

San Francisco’s defensive line had its moments but faltered in key games, especially early in the season. Injuries later compounded their issues, making it evident that reinforcements are needed on both the interior and the edge. One of the most intriguing potential moves this offseason involves Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa, who could be on the move due to salary cap constraints. If he becomes available, the 49ers may be in a prime position to bring him in and create a formidable pass-rushing tandem alongside his younger brother, Nick Bosa.

Joey Bosa’s Potential Fit in San Francisco

Nick Bosa has established himself as one of the league’s premier defensive players, consistently earning Pro Bowl honors and serving as a cornerstone of San Francisco’s defense. Adding another elite pass rusher could elevate the unit, and Joey Bosa presents a compelling option. However, acquiring him would require the Chargers to release him as a salary cap casualty.

Joey Bosa currently carries a hefty $36 million cap hit for the 2025 season. According to OverTheCap, if the Chargers cut him, they could save approximately $25 million against the cap, making his release a realistic possibility. If that happens, several teams would likely show interest, but the 49ers could have a competitive edge due to their available cap space and the appeal of pairing the Bosa brothers.

As of now, San Francisco has roughly $44 million in cap space, per OverTheCap. This financial flexibility allows them to make a strong push for Joey Bosa while also preserving funds for other key moves, such as extending quarterback Brock Purdy and adding much-needed depth on both sides of the ball. The ability to balance star power with roster depth will be crucial to maintaining long-term success.

Familial Ties Pushing Bosa Bro’s to the 49ers?

Adding fuel to the speculation, Nick and Joey Bosa’s mother, Cheryl, recently hinted at the possibility of her sons playing together in San Francisco. While family ties alone won’t dictate front-office decisions, the idea of uniting two elite pass rushers on the same defense is undoubtedly enticing. If Joey Bosa does become available, the San Francisco 49ers would likely explore the opportunity to create one of the most dominant defensive line pairings in the NFL.

However, the first domino that must fall is Joey Bosa’s release from the Los Angeles Chargers. Until that happens, San Francisco—and other interested teams—will remain in a waiting game. If he does hit the open market, the 49ers have both the financial flexibility and the championship aspirations to make a serious push for him.

With free agency approaching, the 49ers’ front office faces critical decisions that could define their 2025 season. Strengthening the pass rush will be a major priority, and if circumstances align, bringing in Joey Bosa could be the blockbuster move that elevates San Francisco’s defense to new heights. Whether the dream of a Bosa brothers reunion becomes reality remains to be seen, but it’s certainly a storyline worth following.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
, , , ,

San Francisco 49ers Players

Israel Abanikanda's headshot I. Abanikanda
Brandon Aiyuk's headshot B. Aiyuk
Isaac Alarcon's headshot I. Alarcon
Brandon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Evan Anderson's headshot E. Anderson
Tre Avery's headshot T. Avery
Aaron Banks's headshot A. Banks
Alex Barrett's headshot A. Barrett
Ben Bartch's headshot B. Bartch
Robert Beal's headshot R. Beal
Tatum Bethune's headshot T. Bethune
Nick Bosa's headshot N. Bosa
Jake Brendel's headshot J. Brendel
Ji'Ayir Brown's headshot J. Brown
Spencer Burford's headshot S. Burford
De'Vondre Campbell's headshot D. Campbell
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Chris Conley's headshot C. Conley
Jacob Cowing's headshot J. Cowing
Khalil Davis's headshot K. Davis
Kalia Davis's headshot K. Davis
Joshua Dobbs's headshot J. Dobbs
Jordan Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Jon Feliciano's headshot J. Feliciano
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles's headshot D. Flannigan-Fowles
Leonard Floyd's headshot L. Floyd
Russell Gage's headshot R. Gage
Jonathan Garvin's headshot J. Garvin
Tashaun Gipson's headshot T. Gipson
Kevin Givens's headshot K. Givens
Jalen Graham's headshot J. Graham
Renardo Green's headshot R. Green
Dre Greenlaw's headshot D. Greenlaw
Yetur Gross-Matos's headshot Y. Gross-Matos
Isaac Guerendo's headshot I. Guerendo
Sebastian Gutierrez's headshot S. Gutierrez
Javon Hargrave's headshot J. Hargrave
Charlie Heck's headshot C. Heck
Matt Hennessy's headshot M. Hennessy
Isaiah Hodgins's headshot I. Hodgins
Talanoa Hufanga's headshot T. Hufanga
Tarron Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Drake Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Jauan Jennings's headshot J. Jennings
Zack Johnson's headshot Z. Johnson
Quindell Johnson's headshot Q. Johnson
Kyle Juszczyk's headshot K. Juszczyk
George Kittle's headshot G. Kittle
Deommodore Lenoir's headshot D. Lenoir
Chase Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Darrell Luter's headshot D. Luter
Jaylen Mahoney's headshot J. Mahoney
Jordan Mason's headshot J. Mason
Christian McCaffrey's headshot C. McCaffrey
Nick McCloud's headshot N. McCloud
Jalen McKenzie's headshot J. McKenzie
Colton McKivitz's headshot C. McKivitz
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jake Moody's headshot J. Moody
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Tanner Mordecai's headshot T. Mordecai
Malik Mustapha's headshot M. Mustapha
Drake Nugent's headshot D. Nugent
Pat O'Donnell's headshot P. O'Donnell
George Odum's headshot G. Odum
Sam Okuayinonu's headshot S. Okuayinonu
Terique Owens's headshot T. Owens
Ricky Pearsall's headshot R. Pearsall
Taybor Pepper's headshot T. Pepper
Austen Pleasants's headshot A. Pleasants
Mason Pline's headshot M. Pline
Dominick Puni's headshot D. Puni
Brock Purdy's headshot B. Purdy
Curtis Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Deebo Samuel's headshot D. Samuel
Eric Saubert's headshot E. Saubert
Patrick Taylor's headshot P. Taylor
Trent Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Jake Tonges's headshot J. Tonges
Charvarius Ward's headshot C. Ward
Fred Warner's headshot F. Warner
DaShaun White's headshot D. White
Trent Williams's headshot T. Williams
Brayden Willis's headshot B. Willis
Dee Winters's headshot D. Winters
Mitch Wishnowsky's headshot M. Wishnowsky
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Isaac Yiadom's headshot I. Yiadom
Nick Zakelj's headshot N. Zakelj

Comments

Family Member Urging Joey Bosa to Join Brother Nick on the 49ers

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x