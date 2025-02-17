Family Member Urging Joey Bosa to Join Brother Nick on the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are entering a pivotal offseason after a disappointing 2024 campaign. Despite boasting a talented roster, the team fell short of expectations, with injuries and inconsistent performances playing a significant role in their struggles. As they prepare for the 2025 season, bolstering their defense—particularly the pass rush—will be a top priority.

San Francisco’s defensive line had its moments but faltered in key games, especially early in the season. Injuries later compounded their issues, making it evident that reinforcements are needed on both the interior and the edge. One of the most intriguing potential moves this offseason involves Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa, who could be on the move due to salary cap constraints. If he becomes available, the 49ers may be in a prime position to bring him in and create a formidable pass-rushing tandem alongside his younger brother, Nick Bosa.

Joey Bosa’s Potential Fit in San Francisco

Nick Bosa has established himself as one of the league’s premier defensive players, consistently earning Pro Bowl honors and serving as a cornerstone of San Francisco’s defense. Adding another elite pass rusher could elevate the unit, and Joey Bosa presents a compelling option. However, acquiring him would require the Chargers to release him as a salary cap casualty.

Joey Bosa currently carries a hefty $36 million cap hit for the 2025 season. According to OverTheCap, if the Chargers cut him, they could save approximately $25 million against the cap, making his release a realistic possibility. If that happens, several teams would likely show interest, but the 49ers could have a competitive edge due to their available cap space and the appeal of pairing the Bosa brothers.

As of now, San Francisco has roughly $44 million in cap space, per OverTheCap. This financial flexibility allows them to make a strong push for Joey Bosa while also preserving funds for other key moves, such as extending quarterback Brock Purdy and adding much-needed depth on both sides of the ball. The ability to balance star power with roster depth will be crucial to maintaining long-term success.

Familial Ties Pushing Bosa Bro’s to the 49ers?

Adding fuel to the speculation, Nick and Joey Bosa’s mother, Cheryl, recently hinted at the possibility of her sons playing together in San Francisco. While family ties alone won’t dictate front-office decisions, the idea of uniting two elite pass rushers on the same defense is undoubtedly enticing. If Joey Bosa does become available, the San Francisco 49ers would likely explore the opportunity to create one of the most dominant defensive line pairings in the NFL.

Mama Bosa has ideas 👀 [via Cheryl Bosa’s IG] pic.twitter.com/Nqx90sxlrh — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 17, 2025

However, the first domino that must fall is Joey Bosa’s release from the Los Angeles Chargers. Until that happens, San Francisco—and other interested teams—will remain in a waiting game. If he does hit the open market, the 49ers have both the financial flexibility and the championship aspirations to make a serious push for him.

With free agency approaching, the 49ers’ front office faces critical decisions that could define their 2025 season. Strengthening the pass rush will be a major priority, and if circumstances align, bringing in Joey Bosa could be the blockbuster move that elevates San Francisco’s defense to new heights. Whether the dream of a Bosa brothers reunion becomes reality remains to be seen, but it’s certainly a storyline worth following.