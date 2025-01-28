Former 49ers Coach Joins Hated NFC Rival’s Coaching Staff

The San Francisco 49ers have made multiple headlines with their coaching decisions this winter. Following a season-finale loss to the Arizona Cardinals amid a 6-11 season, San Francisco essentially cleaned house. Special teams coordinator Brian Schneider was immediately fired after his unit finished with a 31st ranking across the league. Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen was demoted but kept on staff. Initially, head coach Kyle Shanahan contemplated Sorensen replacing Schneider as special teams coordinator. However, that quickly changed after the 49ers struck a deal to reunite with former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

Upon Saleh’s return, the team continued making alterations to their coaching staff. On Monday, the 49ers announced the hiring of Brant Boyer as the team’s special teams coordinator. The move doomed any chance of Sorensen remaining in San Francisco.

Left in limbo, Sorensen has decided to join an NFC rival’s coaching staff.

49ers Coach Sorensen Joins Dallas Cowboys

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, former 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen has agreed to become the Dallas Cowboys special teams coordinator.

Sorensen has been a part of the 49ers’ coaching staff since 2022. Initially hired as a defensive assistant, Sorensen quickly took a pivotal role with the team. Leading the “attack the ball” drills, he helped San Francisco snag a league-leading 65 takeaways from 2022 to 2023.

After just two years with the 49ers, Sorensen was promoted to defensive coordinator. Now seen as a poor choice, Sorensen was their last resort after missing on Bill Belichick and a failed attempt to lure Steve Spagnuolo away from the Kansas City Chiefs. Nonetheless, his defense ranked as one of the most inconsistent units, blowing multiple late-game leads.

For the Cowboys, they recently underwent multiple coaching changes as well. Head coach Mike McCarthy was unceremoniously let go after not reaching an agreement before his contract expired. Following McCarthy’s departure, special teams coordinator John Fassel took a job with the Tennessee Titans.

After a handful of interviews, including Saleh, the Cowboys announced the promotion of offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as their next head coach on Friday.

The Schottenheimer hire immediately linked Sorensen to Dallas, as the two had spent three years coaching together in Seattle and Jacksonville. Now, with Dallas, Sorensen will overtake the team’s special teams job — a position he held while in Jacksonville.

Sorensen’s Role with the Cowboys

During the 2021 season, Sorensen served as the Jacksonville Jaguars special teams coordinator. To say it was a disaster might be kind. Under Sorensen, the Jaguars finished dead last in special teams that year, losing 32 expected points. The -32 EPA (Expected Points Added) by Soresen’s unit would have ranked 30th in 2024.

To be fair to Sorensen, he played a decade in the NFL, primarily serving as a safety and special teamer. Three after retiring, Sorensen joined Pete Carroll’s staff in Seattle as a special teams assistant coach. During his time working with the special teams, Seattle averaged as the 15 ranked unit in the NFL.

The San Francisco 49ers will not face Sorensen’s Cowboys in 2025, barring a playoff showdown between the teams.