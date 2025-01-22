Hi, Subscriber

Former 49ers' Disappointing Draft Pick Signs with NFC Rival

Former San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Ronnie Bell
Former San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Ronnie Bell looks on after a punt return during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium

Ronnie Bell’s journey to the NFL was shaped by perseverance and talent. A standout wide receiver at the University of Michigan, Bell had a productive college career, showcasing excellent route running, strong hands, and a knack for making clutch catches. His efforts during the his time with the Wolverines helped him earn a spot as a seventh-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFL Draft. While the seventh round is often reserved developmental players, Bell’s skills and potential stood out, making him one of the final players drafted that year. Despite being picked late, Bell had a chance to prove himself on the biggest stage.

However, Bell’s NFL career can be classified as a disappointment thus far.

Bell’s Stint with the 49ers

After being drafted by the 49ers, Bell entered training camp with high hopes. While his chances of stealing a starting job were slim, Bell had the opportunity to make a statement. He flashed in practice and throughout the preseason, displaying his ability to make contested catches and contribute on special teams. He even impressed head coach Kyle Shanahan with his work ethic. Yet, the seventh-round pick could never find his footing.

Playing 17 games in 2023, Bell only caught six passes for 68 yards and three touchdowns. However, after several fumbles while serving as the team’s punt returner, Bell found himself riding the bench. In 2024, Bell’s status with the team took a nose dive.

Bell struggled to catch the ball throughout most of training camp and the preseason. But unlike 2023, when those problems evaporated during the regular season, Bell’s struggles reared their ugly head.

In a Week 3 loss against the Los Angeles Rams, Bell dropped two critical passes down the stretch. One, in particular, would have been a game-clinching reception and pushed the 49ers to 2-1 on the season. The game caused Shanahan to lose faith in Bell, leading to his release in late November.

Needing a fresh start, Bell is heading back home.

A New Opportunity with the Detroit Lions

On Tuesday, Ronnie Bell signed a future/reserve contract with the Detroit Lions. The move allows him to join the Lions’ roster and compete for a spot heading into the new season. For Bell, it is more than just another contract. It is a chance to prove he belongs in the NFL after a challenging start to his career.

Following a lackluster end to the team’s number-one seed campaign, the Lions have their own challenges ahead. Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson has already elected to leave to take the Chicago Bears head coaching job, and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is the favorite to land the New York Jets’ job.

With many new beginnings happening in Detroit, Bell is hoping to restart his career and impress a new coaching staff. The Detroit Lions offer Bell a clean slate and an opportunity to earn a place on a team hungry for success. Bell has the physical tools to compete with NFL defenders. Now, the challenge lies in translating his potential into consistent production and making an impression during training camp and preseason.

Whether Ronnie Bell finds secure employment in Detroit or not, he will be one of the more disappointing San Francisco 49ers’ draft picks in recent memory.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

