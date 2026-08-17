Former 49ers Draft Pick Cut by NFC Team in Favor of Rookie

The Washington Commanders have seen enough of former San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody, and are turning to a rookie as his replacement.

“Sources: The Commanders are releasing K Jake Moody,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on Monday. “The 26-year-old went 19/23 on FGs last season, including 10/11 in Washington. He also made both of his 50+ yard attempts, with a long of 56 yards.”

Moody was the rare early-round draft pick for a kicker, with the San Francisco 49ers taking him in the 3rd round (No. 99 overall) of the 2023 NFL draft out of Michigan.

Moody’s time in San Francisco was most notable for a sideline confrontation with All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel in the 2024 season.

“Samuel’s frustration with his and the team’s struggles boiled over a couple of times in 2024,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote in March 2025. “In a November win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Samuel confronted kicker Jake Moody after his third missed field goal of the game. When long snapper Taybor Pepper stepped in to defend Moody, it led to a back-and-forth with some small shoves before the sides were separated.”

Moody was waived by the 49ers just 1 game into the 2025 season.

“Washington has released K Jake Moody, source confirms,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X on Monday. “Moody had struggled throughout camp and especially of late. Missed 4-of-6 one day; hit the right upright from 29 (bounced over) in the preseason opener. Drew Stevens has been more consistent in camp.”

“Kicking competition is over in DC — Commanders release Jake Moody, per source, and Washington will roll forward with rookie Drew Stevens,” Commanders reporter JP Finlay wrote on his official X account on Monday.

Drew Stevens: Really Good at 50-Plus Field Goals

If Stevens, 6-foot-1 and 213 pounds, does 1 thing really well, it’s kicking long field goals.

Stevens kicked multiple field goals over 50 yards in all 4 seasons at Iowa where he was a 4-time All-Big Ten pick. He kicked 4 field goals over 50 yards in each of the last 2 seasons, including increasingly long career-highs each season, capped by a 57-yard field goal in 2024 and a 58-yard field goal in 2025.

In 2025, Stevens led the Big Ten in field goals (22), field-goal attempts (28), and field-goal percentage (88.9 percent). His 76 career field goals are 2nd in Big Ten history.

For his career, Stevens was 12-of-19 on field goals over 50 yards.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein projected Stevens as a 7th-round pick or priority free agent.

“Four-year kicker with an explosive delivery but inconsistent results,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “Stevens clearly has the leg to create lift and distance, but his ball striking was inconsistent at times, as he missed three of his kicks from 40-49 yards last season. He handles kickoff duties and is able to run, cover and tackle when needed. The physical tools are there to be drafted but he needs to become more consistent to stick around long-term.”

Jake Moody Lost Job After Signing New Contract

Moody lost his job after the Commanders gave him a new contract in March.

“The Commanders are re-signing kicker Jake Moody to a one-year deal, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account on March 6.

Just a few days earlier, it seemed like the Commanders were on a path to getting a new kicker — something that actually ended up happening.

“Sources: The Commanders are not planning to tender K Jake Moody as an RFA,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on May 2. “He will become a free agent. The 26-year-old was 18/20 on FGs last year during his time in Chicago and Washington, including 2/2 from 50+, with a long of 56.”