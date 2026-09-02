49ers Announce Four Roster Moves Ahead of Week 1

The San Francisco 49ers are finalizing preparations for a Week 1 trip to Melbourne, Australia, where they’ll face the Los Angeles Rams. After Sunday’s 53-man roster cut deadline, the 49ers have kept adding to their practice squad, signing four more players Tuesday: defensive lineman Kevin Givens, defensive lineman Vincent Anthony, defensive back Brandon Codrington and offensive lineman Foster Sarell.

Each addition brings something different to the roster.

A Familiar Face Returns for the 49ers

Givens isn’t a new name around the building. In fact, he originally signed with San Francisco as an undrafted free agent back in 2019 and has spent parts of seven seasons with the organization, appearing in 70 games with 14 starts. Across that stretch, he’s totaled 93 tackles, eight sacks, three passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. Additionally, he’s seen action in nine postseason contests, adding 12 tackles and a pass breakup.

Givens was waived on Aug. 5 after re-signing with the team in July. Now, he returns to the practice squad looking for another opportunity to contribute in 2026. His familiarity with the coaching staff and scheme could prove valuable, especially if he’s needed to simulate opposing defensive tackles in practice reps.

New Additions Bring Size and Versatility