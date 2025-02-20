Fred Warner Blasts 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Over Absence

The San Francisco 49ers’ drastic decline from a Super Bowl-contending team in 2023 to finishing last in their division in 2024 is a case study in how quickly fortunes can change in the NFL. A team that seemed primed for another deep postseason run stumbled to a disappointing six-win season, failing to build any significant momentum. While lingering disappointment from a second Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in four years might have weighed on the team, several deeper issues derailed the 49ers before the season even began. Injuries, roster inconsistencies, and a lack of preseason preparation all played a role in their collapse.

Linebacker Fred Warner, who played through a fractured ankle for most of the season, shed light on one of the biggest factors that contributed to the 49ers’ struggles.

Fred Warner Sheds Light on Aiyuk’s Absence

On his podcast, The Warner House, he suggested that a lack of team cohesion due to missed training camp participation had more of an impact than in-season injuries.

“To be honest, it wasn’t even the injuries in the season that was what killed us. Like I think honestly, of course, you can’t win a bunch of games if you don’t have Christian McCaffrey on the field. You don’t have Brandon Aiyuk on the field. You don’t have Trent Williams on the field. Like guys are missing time…You can’t just be like, ‘Oh, next man up mentality’. Like, yeah, of course, you want that to be the case but like at the end of the day, it’s going to make everybody else’s job harder because now you’re it’s not just one guy having to elevate, it’s everybody else having to elevate.”

Fred Warner then pointed out a specific example of the impact of training camp absences.

“Just for example, we were just talking about Brandon Aiyuk and the battles that he and me had in camp. He was not there all camp. Why? Because of a contract dispute, people were like, ‘Oh well, you know he’ll be back ready to go.’ I’m like, ‘you don’t understand there is a level of competition that has to occur, and timing not only for me and Brock Purdy I am talking about as a team’.”

Impact of Aiyuk’s Holdout

Brandon Aiyuk’s offseason contract holdout was a significant disruption for the San Francisco 49ers. Warner made it clear that missing training camp had long-term consequences. His remarks highlighted how missing key reps in the preseason negatively affected both the offensive and defensive units, leading to struggles once the games counted.

This was not the first time tensions between Aiyuk and Warner had surfaced. The two had previously clashed in 2022 during a practice session, nearly coming to blows before teammates separated them. Although there was no lingering animosity, as Warner was trying to bring the best out of Aiyuk, the linebacker clearly disagreed with the elongated holdout.

Additionally, reports surfaced that the 49ers entertained multiple trade offers for Aiyuk before ultimately deciding to sign him to a lucrative four-year, $120 million extension. The team’s indecision regarding his future may have further strained relationships within the locker room.

Unfortunately, Aiyuk’s season did not go as planned. Struggles in the first seven games raised concerns about his ability to live up to the hefty contract. Then, a devastating torn ACL and MCL against the Chiefs ended his season prematurely, leaving uncertainty about his future performance. While the hope is that he returns by mid-season next year, there are no guarantees that he will regain his explosiveness or his chemistry with quarterback Brock Purdy.