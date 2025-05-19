Fred Warner Sends Emphatic Message on 49ers ‘Hungry’ Rookies

No doubt, the 49ers defense that suits up for Week 1 of the 2025 season will bear little resemblance to the team that took the field 15 months ago in San Francisco’s showdown against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Heck, it won’t even look all that much like last year’s defense.

Gone are stalwarts like lineman Arik Armstead, who left after the Super Bowl, and linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Star addition Javon Hargrave is out, too, as are defensive backs Talanoa Hufanga and Charvarius Ward, both of whom were Pro Bowlers.

But the centerpiece of the defense, linebacker Fred Warner, is still in place and he, at least, sounds excited about the younger, retooled defense the 49ers have constructed.

Warner spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area and said, “They look hungry. They look ready to go. I think all of them are going to have a great opportunity to come in and compete right away, and I think that’s all you could ask for as a young player in this league, is an opportunity, and they have a great one ahead of them. And I’m excited to see how they continue to progress.”

Fred Warner: Rookies Are ‘Crucial’

Warner was impressed, he said, with the sheer size of the 49ers additions, as the team added five defensive players in the first 113 picks of the draft–defensive end Mykiel Williams in the first round, defensive tackle Alfred Collins in the second round, line backer Nick Martin and corner Upton Stout in the third round and DT CJ West in the fourth.

“They are big, we needed it, we need big, strong players,” Warner said. “The youth is going to be crucial for us, just having that edge, having that chip on our shoulders, going into this season and not taking anything lightly.”

While Warner is expected to be a mentor for all the young new defenders, he has bonded with fellow linebacker Martin already.

“He’s like a sponge, asking lots of questions, lots of great questions, and wanting to just soak up as much information as possible,” Warner said. “Obviously, he moves really well. It’s the reason why we got him.

“For a lot of these players, it’s going to be what happens when you put the pads on. Right now, it’s just about learning the defense, learning the team, and then ultimately, when the time comes, showing up.”

49ers Taking Care of New Contracts

Warner, of course, is still in the process of negotiating a new deal with the 49ers, who agreed to a $265 million contract with Brock Purdy last week, checking off the biggest of boxes for the team’s offseason. Before Purdy, the team agreed to an extension with tight end George Kittle. Now, Warner is next.

That’s according to Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. She wrote that a Warner deal is nigh, and that the team hopes to go into camp with all contract chatter behind them:

“After brokering significant extensions with both Brock Purdy and George Kittle, the 49ers are now very close to finalizing a multi-year contract extension with star linebacker Fred Warner, sources tell NBC Sports Bay Area.

“San Francisco appears to have learned from its past and desires a drama-free offseason, unlike 2024 where multiple players were absent from team headquarters while working through contract negations.”