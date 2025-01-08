New TikTok From Fred Warner’s Wife Might Signal Bad News for 49ers

It’s looking as if Dre Greenlaw‘s days in the Bay Area are numbered.

Known for his explosive speed and relentlessess in the middle of the field, the San Francisco 49ers linebacker has consistently delivered game-changing plays that have simultaneously electrified fans and frustrated opponents. But he’s set to be a free agent, and it looks like he’ll be playing elsewhere in 2025, particularly if a recent social media post is to be believed.

Sydney Warner, wife of Greenlaw’s teammate and good friend, Niners All-Pro LB Fred Warner, posted the following on TikTok with the caption “POV: your team didn’t make playoffs and and the NFL free agency is taking your best friend to another team and we are all severely unwell,” (h/t OurSF49ers).

It remains to be seen where Greenlaw will play in 2025, but 49ers fans may want to prepare themselves for the likelihood that he won’t.

Fred Warner’s Wife May Be Right: 49ers Salary Cap Issues Will Likely Keep Them From Re-Signing Dre Greenlaw

Unfortunately for Greenlaw, his next contract will likely be lower than he’d like, as his career has been marred by injuries.

In Super Bowl 58 in February 2024, he suffered a torn left Achilles tendon, sidelining him for the majority of his 2024 campaign. He made a brief return in December but was shut down for the remainder of the season after he experienced soreness in his left knee and calf. He played just 34 snaps in 2024 and has played just a full regular season once, during his rookie campaign in 2019.

As of January 2025, Greenlaw is set to become an unrestricted free agent. His injury history and limited playing time this past season have raised questions about his market value and the 49ers’ willingness to re-sign him. The team faces salary cap constraints and will have to make some very difficult decisions regarding their roster.

Heading into the offseason, the 49ers are currently 10th in the NFL in salary cap space with just under $59 million. But they have an even bigger decision awaiting on the future compensation of quarterback Brock Purdy, and that will take priority.

A Look Back at Greenlaw’s Time in San Fran

Greenlaw’s journey from a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft to a defensive powerhouse is a testament to his dedication and overall abilities.

Over his six seasons with the 49ers, he has amassed impressive stats, including 455 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, 9 QB hits and 3 interceptions. He played a near-complete season in 2023 before the injury, netting 1.5 sacks, 120 total tackles (75 solo) and 4 pass breakups.

Greenlaw’s combination of athleticism, experience and tenacity made him a fan favorite in San Francisco, and he should be a valuable asset for any team looking to enhance their linebacking corps.

“Dre’s got a big heart and he wears it on his sleeve,” said 49ers All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner, said, via The Athletic. “The guy’s been through a lot. But that’s why I respect him so much, because of how he carries himself. He’s made of the right stuff. He’s a different cat.”

As the countdown to free agency begins, 49ers Faithful will likely be closely monitoring where the defensive standout will make his mark next. It’s still possible the Niners re-sign him, but that feels like a very slim chance at this point.