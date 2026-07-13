49ers Fans React to George Kittle News Ahead of NFL Season

The focus this offseason for star tight end George Kittle has centered around his recovery from the Achilles injury he suffered during the San Francisco 49ers‘ Wild Card matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in January.

However, Kittle continues to emphasize that he remains on track to return by Week 1. That is certainly the hope after the 49ers made their latest announcement on Monday.

49ers’ Early-Season Kittle Promotion

With Kittle entering his 10th NFL season, all of which have come with the 49ers. The organization announced on social media that it will hold an exclusive bobblehead giveaway for Kittle during Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 27.

The giveaway will include the entire stadium. San Francisco also announced a similar promotion for fullback Kyle Juszczyk during Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“The perfect way to celebrate 10 seasons with these two,” the 49ers posted alongside a graphic of the dates.

The perfect way to celebrate 10 seasons with these two 🙌 🎟️: https://t.co/wVhicYcGGx pic.twitter.com/79dENcOsUa — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) July 13, 2026

Kittle shared the news on his Instagram story shortly after the 49ers made the announcement.

49ers Fans React on Social Media

@TheVinceNavarro: “This just made my day. I’ll be at the Cardinals game at Levi’s. I’m looking forward to receiving my George Kittle bobblehead.”

@cannon717: “I need a Kittle.”

@diamondj1466: “Okay I need both of these my George K one like this broke.”

@Chico_025: “Bobblehead games??? FINALLY.”

@chilosa2004: “Got our 9/27 tix already!!!!”

Kittle’s Health Update

Last month, Kittle said a Week 1 return was realistic, and he has not experienced any setbacks in his recovery.

“Realistic, yes,” Kittle said last month. “Even when I had the surgery, [Dr. Neil] told me, ‘I think if you do everything the right way, you have a chance.’ It definitely ignites something and makes you push for it. We are on track. We are ahead of schedule,” Kittle said.

“Me personally, I’m doing awesome,” he added. “My wife is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, good for me, and my Achilles is doing great. No setbacks in my recovery, checking all the boxes, doing everything I’m supposed to do.