49ers’ George Kittle Pinpoints Big Change in Brock Purdy

For the 49ers, the 2025 offseason has felt a little bit like a shipwreck in a storm, with everyone on board going underwater and until the seas calm, then the survivors can regroup on a nearby desert island to see who’s still left. Deebo Samuel? Kyle Juszczyk? Half the defense? Aaron Banks? All gone.

But quarterback Brock Purdy is still on hand. And another survivor is stalwart tight end George Kittle. Both, in fact, not only weathered the 49ers offseason deluge, but both got big-time pay bumps in the process.

Kittle was granted a four-year, $76 million extension this offseason while Purdy was the big winner, getting five years and $265 million, putting him among the Top 10 in annual quarterback compensation.

And for Kittle, one of the big positives to come from Purdy’s new deal is that he is already taking it as more pressure to be a leader–and responding.

Brock Purdy’s ‘Voice Is Heard Significantly’

Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area this week, Kittle talked about the changes in Purdy this winter and spring.

“One thing I’ve already seen from Brock this offseason, just being back around for all of [the offseason program] and stuff, is just his voice is heard significantly more in the building, which I love,” Kittle said, “whether he’s breaking down the team, talking in the locker room. He’s always kind, he’s always nice to everybody, but he’s just more vocal to everybody in team settings, which is huge.”

Kittle said that leadership is important throughout an NFL team’s roster, but is especially needed from the quarterback.

“People, when they hear the quarterback talk, your head kind of snaps,” Kittle said. “That’s what you listen for because he’s the face, the leader of the team. And so, when you have a guy like that, who’s continually growing … it’s just awesome to see a young guy keep his feet in the ground, and then want to work hard, and want to make all the guys around him really good. So, that’s one of the things I’ve just been happy with seeing.”

49ers Need a Big Bounce-Back Year

Of course, when it comes to Purdy, there is an ever-percolating debate about just how valuable he really is to the 49ers.

Last season, the 49ers were brutalized by injuries and limped their way to a 6-11 finish. Purdy’s numbers represented a sharp drop from 2023, and were relatively mundane–65.9% completion rate, 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 96.1 rating.

There was debate about whether that drop-off was the product of injuries, or the fact that he was never all that good to begin with, that the 49ers’ stacked offense masked his flaws.

Some suggested that meant the QB should take a lesser contract. Purdy left no doubt on his opinion on the matter.

As he told radio station KNBR this week: “I’m not really sure what people were saying before, like, ‘Oh, he’s gonna take a pay cut,’ or this or that, but for me, it’s I have to get what I deserve. And more than anything, it just shows the organization putting their faith and trust in me to be able to lead this organization, and I’m just extremely grateful that they did that.”