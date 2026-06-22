George Kittle Doesn’t Hold Back on 49ers, Brandon Aiyuk Situation

The San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk are still at a standstill, as the team isn’t willing to release him and the player hasn’t attempted to report to the Niners’ facilities. For now, the updates from Aiyuk have been coming via social media.

Unless something changes between now and the start of training camp, the players will be asked about the situation, especially if Aiyuk doesn’t show up to training camp and keeps posting on Instagram.

Nonetheless, George Kittle did share his thoughts on the situation during a June 22 appearance on “Pardon My Take.”

“The last time I saw Aiyuk was, call it Week 6, 7, or 8,” Kittle said. “I don’t really know [and] I used to make it a habit to go out early in the morning before meetings to watch him train because he always got there early. I watched him run over 22 miles per hour and stop on a dime.

“So he’s still got it, or at least that was eight months ago, so I don’t really know. But yeah, you guys have fun with that, I guess… I wouldn’t be happy either after a team paid me $130 million.”

Brandon Aiyuk Sends Clear Message to Commanders

Aiyuk wants out of the Niners, potentially to join the Washington Commanders. The latest came on June 21, and if it wasn’t clear that he wants to join the Commanders, he made it clear in his video. In the 16-second clip, Aiyuk was cheering on the Commanders as if he were a player on their team.

“Man, what’s up everybody? I had a great Father’s Day,” Aiyuk said in the video (h/t OurSF49ers). “And before I lay down and go to bed tonight, I just wanted to say, go Commanders! Go Commanders, man. Go Commanders! Raise hell! Take command!”

In the four seasons he’s played for the 49ers, Aiyuk has recorded 294 receptions for 4,305 receiving yards and has scored 27 touchdowns in 69 games, per StatMuse. Aiyuk missed the entire 2025 season due to a severe right knee injury—a torn ACL and MCL—that he suffered in 2024.

49ers Insider on Latest Brandon Aiyuk Video

After the latest video from the Niners wideout, Grant Cohn of 49ers on SI shared his thoughts on Aiyuk, as the player is making another attempt to show that he doesn’t want to be in San Francisco anymore.

“It just is one of two things happening right now,” Cohn said in a June 21 video on his YouTube channel. “One could be that he’s in the process of getting released by the 49ers… So, it’s possible that all of that’s in motion and he’s over there and he’s not going to report to the Niners, and they don’t want the circus. He’ll be there for Day 1 of Washington Commanders camp.”

Training camp is still a few weeks away, and it will be interesting to see if Aiyuk does show up or whether he will still be on the Reserve/Left Squad list while continuing to take jabs at the 49ers on social media instead of going through the process of showing up to force the team to make a decision.