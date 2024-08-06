49ers TE George Kittle Comments on Brandon Aiyuk Situation

The situation between the San Francisco 49ers and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is currently fluid, but a trade is still very much on the table as of August 6.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports, the 49ers “have negotiated the framework of trades that would send wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to the Cleveland Browns or the New England Patriots.”

Aiyuk initially requested a trade in July after he and the organization failed to agree on terms for a new contract extension. Now, it appears the move is his to make.

So, how do some of the current San Francisco players feel about the situation? ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler visited 49ers training camp on July 30 and 31st and asked 49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle “about the challenges of building an offensive identity in camp without” both offensive lineman Trent Williams, who is also holding out, and Aiyuk present.

“BA, we’d love to have him out there, understand what he’s going through,” Kittle said, adding:

“I don’t know if it’s hard for us to build our identity [without them], but what it does allow us to do is let these [other] guys take opportunities they would not have gotten if he was out there. And hey, it’s more targets for me and Christian [McCaffrey] and Deebo [Samuel] so far, so we’re having a good time.”

George Kittle Had Less to Say About Trent Williams’ Absence Than Brandon Aiyuk’s

Kittle’s response on Williams’ return was far more simple.

“[Williams] is the best left tackle probably to ever play the game, so he’ll be fine whenever he shows up,” Kittle told Fowler.

Aiyuk’s role in San Francisco’s offense can’t be understated. He caught 75 passes for a career-high 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns last season and was named a second-team All-Pro selection for his efforts. He has also become a favorite target for quarterback Brock Purdy, notching back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

Still, Williams is arguably more important.

A first-team All-Pro in three of his four years with the 49ers, the veteran left tackle has started 58 games for the team in that span. Fowler also revealed why the Niners are more likely to extend and pay Williams than they are Aiyuk.

Fowler: Trading Aiyuk Makes Paying Williams ‘Infinitely Easier’

Per Over the Cap, San Francisco has just over $52 million in cap space. While that’s a decent sum, the team still must pay Williams — and Purdy also has a mega-extension waiting in the wings.

And, after extending players such as Kittle, wideout Deebo Samuel and pass rusher Nick Bosa in recent years, the Niners have to be judicious in their spending, which Fowler also noted:

“Trading Aiyuk would make paying Williams infinitely easier. Then there’s this big-picture issue: The 49ers have seven players earning $15 million to $34 million per year, with others just beneath that floor. And in talking to people here, San Francisco understands that a thoughtful reset of its salary cap will be necessary at some point. This process essentially started in March, when the 49ers released Arik Armstead.”

With the ball currently in Aiyuk’s court, we’ll know soon enough if Kittle and company are going to keep on getting the WR’s targets.