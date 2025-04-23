George Kittle’s 2025 Holdout: Inside the 49ers Star’s Contract Standoff

Few players have endeared themselves to 49ers Faithful the way George Kittle has.

Over his eight-year career, the veteran tight end has amassed 538 receptions, 7,380 receiving yards and 45 touchdowns across 113 games (105 starts). His accolades include six Pro Bowl selections and two First-Team All-Pro honors (2019, 2023), solidifying his status as both a cornerstone of the 49ers’ offense and one of the best TEs in the league.

Now 31, Kittle is entering the final year of the five-year, $75 million extension he signed back in 2020. His 2025 cap hit stands at a hefty $22 million, and the contract includes three void years that would result in $13.6 million in dead money in 2026 if not addressed.

Kittle, who has expressed a desire to play with the Niners his entire career, would like a new deal and has yet to get one. When the 49ers kicked off their offseason program on April 22, he chose to holdout — and reports emerging on the situation aren’t on the positive side.

George Kittle, 49ers ‘Far Apart’ on Current Contract Negotiations Amid Current Holdout

Prior to the start of the team’s offseason program, San Francisco general manager John Lynch was asked his thoughts about whether Kittle would be attending.

“We’ll see on that,” Lynch said on April 22. “You know, these things are voluntary right now, but again, with that we’ve had good communication, good talks, and we’ll see where that goes.”

When veteran players looking for new contracts don’t report to voluntary team activities, it’s generally not a big deal. But reports on where the two sides stand in negotiations aren’t good.

According to The Athletic’s Michael Silver, Kittle “and the 49ers remain far apart in discussions about a new deal.”

In contrast, both quarterback Brock Purdy and linebacker Fred Warner, who are also seeking new extensions, chose to attend the offseason program. Whether the divide between Kittle and the front office gets wider remains to be seen.

Despite his age, Kittle remains one of the NFL’s premier tight ends. In 2024, he posted 78 receptions for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns over 15 games, marking his fourth career 1,000-yard season.

The 49ers Are Going to Have to Get Creative With Their Financials

Fiscally speaking, the 49ers are in a challenging spot. They currently have just over $38.5 million in cap space, which is fifth-most in the league according to OTC, but they still have to pay Purdy and Warner, as well as any incoming free agents and rookies.

The team traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel and chose not to re-sign key defensive players like Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw to alleviate cap pressures. With Purdy’s and Warner’s extensions both looming, and Kittle not attending voluntary activities, the front office faces even more critical decisions.

The Niners need to balance maintaining a competitive roster with long-term financial health, which ain’t easy. While restructuring Kittle’s contract could free up nearly $10 million, doing so without an extension would escalate dead cap charges in future years. A multi-year extension could provide both cap relief and roster stability, but negotiations have yet to yield any progress.

Whether a resolution is reached before the season remains uncertain, but Kittle’s absence underscores the urgency for both parties to find some common ground. We’ll see if there’s any movement in the coming weeks.