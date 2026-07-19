49ers in Critical ‘Bind’ With Injury Uncertainty

The San Francisco 49ers are a different team with George Kittle on the field. Anyone who has watched them play a single game with a healthy Kittle knows that.

That’s why the 2026 season has such a cloud over it to begin with, thanks to the uncertainty around Kittle’s recovery from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in the NFC Wild Card Round win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

San Jose Mercury News NFL reporter Cam Inman believes the 49ers are in a critical “bind” at tight end as they wait to see what happens with Kittle.

“(Kittle’s recovery) is the 49ers’ biggest question, and until he is cleared, they are in a bind, entering training camp with essentially the same options from last season,” Inman wrote on July 19. “Less than eight months after his right Achilles ruptured in a wild-card playoff win at Philadelphia, Kittle can take aim at playing in the 49ers’ season opener against the Rams in Melbourne, Australia. But if he opens camp on the (PUP) list and remains there the opening four games, no one would blame the 49ers for protecting their franchise’s most proficient tight end ever.”

To make matters worse, the 49ers didn’t draft a tight end in 2026 and didn’t sign a veteran free agent — at least not yet, anyway.

Pair of 49ers Superstars Coming Off Serious Injuries

Getting a player on Bleacher Report’s “10 Key Injuries to Monitor” before any season is less than ideal. Getting 2 of them on there might be considered an emergency.

That’s where the San Francisco 49ers sit headed into 2026, with 2 of their 3 most important players coming off devastating, season-ending injuries, with NFL All-Pro Kittle and NFL All-Pro edge rusher Nick Bosa (torn ACL).

B/R’s Brad Gagnon wrote the 2 injuries could “deeply impact how the upcoming season plays out” — and he couldn’t be more right.

“San Francisco really needs a healthy season — something it seemingly has never experienced in franchise history,” Gagnon wrote on July 1. “Kittle’s presence is critical for that offense, as he’s Brock Purdy‘s experienced and reliable safety valve … they’ll want to count on Bosa to play a major role as soon as possible. Keep in mind that this defense produced a league-low 20 sacks last season, and 2025 first-round edge Mykel Williams is also rehabbing a November ACL tear. ”

49ers Paying Massive Money for George Kittle

The 49ers are paying through the teeth for Kittle in 2026.

Kittle signed a 4-year, $76.4 million contract extension in April 2025, and it remains the biggest contract signed by a tight end in NFL history. The 49ers are working with a manageable cap hit of $14.1 million for Kittle in 2026, but that’s still a lot of money to pay someone who might not play.

Backup tight end Jake Tonges showed he was somewhat competent in 2025 with career highs of 34 receptions for 293 yards and 5 touchdowns and signed a 2-year, $8 million contract extension this offseason.

Kittle, a 7-time Pro Bowler and 5-time NFL All-Pro, is 3rd in franchise history with 8,008 receiving yards and cracked the NFL’s Top 10 career receiving list for tight ends in 2025 with 57 receptions for 628 yards and 7 touchdowns in just 11 games.

With 1 or 2 more standout seasons, Kittle could very well cement his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame once his career is over.