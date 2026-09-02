George Kittle Receives Major Injury Update Before 49ers’ Week 1 Clash vs. Rams

The San Francisco 49ers are just a week away from opening the 2026 campaign, with their first game seeing them travel to Australia to square off against their NFC West rival, the Los Angeles Rams. Per usual, injury statuses are dominating the headlines for the Niners, as there are a handful of players who are battling to get themselves ready for this game.

Star tight end George Kittle is part of the group of players who are attempting to get up to speed in time for this game. Despite the improbability of his quest, Kittle has maintained a desire to be ready for the Niners’ Week 1 action after he suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the playoffs last year. With the team set to take off for Australia on Wednesday, Kittle has received a big update on his status for this game.

George Kittle Set to Fly With 49ers to Australia for Week 1 Action

Kittle was one of the last dominoes to fall in San Fran’s injury-plagued 2025 campaign. While he missed six games throughout the regular season with various injuries, watching Kittle go down with a torn Achilles tendon in the 49ers’ wild card round victory over the Philadelphia Eagles was a gut punch.

The usual recovery timeline for a torn Achilles tendon is about nine to 12 months, so it seemed like Kittle would miss a chunk of the 2026 season. Instead, he underwent surgery immediately, which helps expedite the recovery timeline, as it reduces the amount of swelling in the area. All along, Kittle has remained confident that he will be able to play for San Francisco in Week 1.

Even though he only returned to the practice field at the end of August, the Niners have continued to leave the door open for him to play against the Rams. The big question, though, was whether or not Kittle would make the trek across the world to Australia, which he would obviously have to do if he were going to play in this game. Sure enough, with San Francisco going wheels up on Wednesday, reports indicate Kittle will be boarding the plane with the rest of his teammates.

The 49ers leave today for their game vs the Rams in Australia, and star TE George Kittle will make the trip after 2 positive days of practice, sources say. Kittle is trending in the right direction to play,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in a post on X. DE Nick Bosa, ramping up with his knee, will also make the trip.

49ers Give George Kittle a Shot to Suit Up for Week 1 Action

Getty SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 28: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on from the sidelines during the first quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi’s Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Having Kittle accompany the team on its voyage to Australia doesn’t guarantee he will play in this game, but again, the 49ers are giving him the opportunity to prove he’s ready to go for this game. If there’s any indication that Kittle isn’t ready to play, San Fran will almost certainly hold him out, given it is only the first match of the season.

The fact that Kittle even has a shot to take the field in Week 1 is mind-boggling given the severity of his injury, but it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that his relentless style of play has carried over to his injury rehab work. Kittle’s status remains worth watching, but at the very least, he’s given himself a shot at playing in San Fran’s season-opening clash against L.A.