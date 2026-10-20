George Kittle Issues Candid Message After 49ers Move to 6-0

It turned out to be a closer game toward the end, but the San Francisco 49ers came away with a 23-17 win over the Washington Commanders on Oct. 19 to move to 6-0 on the season.

Veteran tight end George Kittle was one of the key contributors in the win over Washington. Kittle recorded five receptions on eight targets for 69 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Moreover, after the win, the 49ers star shared the team’s mindset that has allowed them to make it to 6-0 and how it’s an approach that can help them down the road as they push to win the NFC West division.

“When we talk about it, it’s like, ‘Hey, I’m in year 10 right now. I just want to win. That’s all I want to do,'” Kittle told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt after the win. “If you look at the big picture too much, I think it adds way too much pressure. That’s all it is. I think we’re doing a really good job this year. One week, that’s all that matters. Kyle said it, I think, in our team meeting last night.

“He goes, ‘We have eight days and two games in eight days. That’s all we have to focus on. Then you guys get a week off. Just attack this as best as you possibly can, as hard as you possibly can. Let’s get these dubs, and we’ll just focus on the next week. That’s all we have to focus on.’“

Fred Warner on 49ers’ 6-0 Start After Beating Commanders

Moreover, linebacker Fred Warner also shared that while 6-0 is a good accomplishment for the team, the 49ers have bigger goals that they are trying to accomplish this season, and being perfect during the regular season isn’t the end goal.

“Of course, 6-0, fantastic,” Warner told reporters. “Can’t draw it up any better, especially the fight that we had out there and on defense to be able to finish it out. But we’re still going to continue to chase progression. You don’t want to just be a 6-0 team. You want to be a team that’s on the rise.

“Because the only thing that matters is being at your best when your best is needed later on in the season and so finding ways to win while also finding ways to get better as a team overall – that’s the goal. It’s not just about winning.”

Would the Niners Make a Move for Colts ‘ DeForest Buckner

Meanwhile, with the trade deadline nearing, the question will be what the 49ers can do to add to this team and improve their chances of winning a Super Bowl this season. One potential name in the trade speculation conversation is Indianapolis Colts‘ DeForest Buckner.

As a result, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan notes that the Niners have the cap space to make a move for Buckner.

“Could the 49ers work it out? Could they get him for half a season? I don’t know,” Lee Chan said in an Oct. 18 livestream on her YouTube channel. “I would think so. Why not? DeForest Buckner is one of the most solid players you’ll ever see. He’s entirely team-oriented; he’s a workhorse. He’s a pillar of a locker room.

“… Why wouldn’t DeForest Buckner want to come? I don’t know what the Colts would want this year. [Buckner has] $23 million in remaining cash. The cap number for DeForest this year is $26.6 million. So, salary-wise, the 49ers have cap space. They have room. They plan ahead, so they have room [and] could make it happen.”