49ers’ George Kittle Shares 3-Word Message Before NFL Season

It’s been quite the offseason for San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle.

While he has continued rehabbing the torn Achilles he suffered during last season’s NFC Wild Card game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Kittle has stayed busy off the field as well.

Kittle’s Latest Social Media Post

The 49ers star shared a post on Instagram Tuesday night that appeared to signal the end of his offseason with training camp just days away. Rookies reported over the weekend, and veterans will report Saturday.

Kittle included several photos, many featuring his wife, and captioned the post, “One last Hoorah!”

Check it out:

The post featured photos from several of his recent adventures, including the World Cup, Monday night’s Chicago Cubs game, and a Noah Kahan concert.

Earlier this offseason, Kittle also hosted his annual “Tight End University” event alongside Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen, then attended Kelce’s widely discussed wedding to pop star Taylor Swift.

Will Kittle Be Ready for Week 1?

Kittle’s status for Week 1 remains one of the biggest storylines surrounding the 49ers entering the season, though it’s still too early to know whether he’ll be ready.

That said, Kittle has repeatedly praised his rehab this offseason and continues to say he expects to be ready for Week 1, barring any setbacks.

“Realistic, yes,” Kittle said last month. “Even when I had the surgery, [Dr. Neil] told me, ‘I think if you do everything the right way, you have a chance.’ It definitely ignites something and makes you push for it. We are on track. We are ahead of schedule.”

When asked how he’s doing personally, Kittle said he’s “doing awesome” and added that his surgeon, physical therapist, and the 49ers are all pleased with his progress heading into the new season.

“Me personally, I’m doing awesome,” Kittle added. “My wife is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, good for me, and my Achilles is doing great. No setbacks in my recovery, checking all the boxes, doing everything I’m supposed to do.

“My surgeon is super happy, my physical therapist in L.A. who works with him is super happy, Niners are happy, I’m happy.”