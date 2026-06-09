49ers’ George Kittle Reveals Major Recovery Update

It is fair to say that the San Francisco 49ers aren’t true Super Bowl contenders without All-Pro tight end George Kittle. The team’s Super Bowl hopes were derailed last postseason after Kittle tore his Achilles against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, Niners fans will be glad to know that the former Iowa Hawkeye is ahead in his recovery timeline.

Kittle joined The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday afternoon to reveal where he is in his recovery process. Not only does he have a goal of returning Week 1, but he is supposedly slightly ahead of schedule in his comeback.

San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle Ahead of Schedule in Recovery

Here is what Kittle had to say about where he is in the recovery process and when he expects to play in a real game:

“My goal is to be healthy for Week 1. I’m slightly ahead of schedule. Everybody that’s working with me is super pumped about where I’m at. No setbacks. We’re just going to keep plugging away, checking boxes, and doing whatever I can to be back out there.”

If Kittle is back by the first week of the season, the rest of the NFC may want to look out. An offense with Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Mike Evans, Christian Kirk, and Kittle is going to be tough to stop. In a loaded NFC West, the Niners are going to have a great chance to contend. However, they are going to need to stay healthy. Injuries have been the one thing that has held this team back under head coach Kyle Shanahan. Had this team not gotten hurt last year, a Super Bowl could have been on the horizon.

George Kittle Is Still Elite

Even though he is coming off a major injury and even though he is set to turn 33 years of age this season, Kittle is still one of the best offensive players in the game. The seven-time Pro-Bowler has recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in two of the last three seasons. He has eclipsed 1,000 yards four times in his career and at least 900 yards five times. If not for a man named Travis Kelce, Kittle would easily be the best tight end in football over the last decade. Entering his 10th career season, Kittle will look to be a star once again.

Despite seeing his offense battling injuries, Kyle Shanahan once again coached a top-10 offense in 2025. It ranked eighth in total offense, fifth in passing offense, and 10th in scoring offense. If a healthy Purdy and a healthy Kittle are cooking on all cylinders, San Francisco can more than compete for a Super Bowl, which has been coveted for over three decades in the city by the bay. Remember, the Niners have not been able to bring home a Super Bowl title since the 1994 season. This season is as good a time as any to win the whole thing.