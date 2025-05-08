George Kittle Sends Strong Message on 49ers Lack of Contract Holdouts

So far, the 49ers have been able to recalibrate their roster here in the 2025 offseason, putting a heavy focus on rebuilding the defense through the draft and taking the necessary financial steps to let bedrock stars they just can’t afford anymore–Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, Charvarius Ward, Kyle Juszczyk–walk in free agency.

It’s a lot of core pieces to lose, and the 49ers’ future is about as cloudy as it’s been since the early days of the Kyle Shanahan era. That’s not a big surprise, after having gone from the Super Bowl in 2023 to 6-11 and out of the postseason in 2024.

The 49ers do have a pair of cornerstones, though, they intend to keep around: quarterback Brock Purdy and the quarterback of the defense, linebacker Fred Warner. The one issues remaining, though, is that both players need new contracts.

George Kittle: ‘Good for Team Chemistry’

Often in those situations, the players will stay away from the team until such time as a new deal can be reached. That happened two years ago with Nick Bosa and last offseason with receiver Brandon Aiyuk. But Warner and Purdy have been engaged with the 49ers and their teammates throughout the team’s voluntary offseason programs.

Star tight end George Kittle, who got a four-year, $76 million extension himself this offseason, is glad for it.

“I’m happy that we don’t have a bunch of guys holding out for contracts,” Kittle said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I’m glad that we are not having a super drama-filled offseason. I think every year of my career we’ve had a quarterback controversy at some point. And to not have that, it’s going great.

“And just when you have everybody in the building or the majority of the guys in the building, just the energy in the locker room is fantastic, the weight room is awesome, guys are working really hard. We have a lot of new free agents this year, so you want to meet everybody. You want everybody to get to know you before you get into the grind of training camp.”

The 49ers will have a wave of new starters and new players in their rotation, so getting familiar with each other will be, as Kittle said, “good for our team chemistry.”

49ers Could Make Warner Top-Paid LB

While Purdy and the 49ers are careening toward what is likely to be a $50 million per year contract–and perhaps more–it was reported this week that Warner could well land as the highest paid player at his position.

“I have a hard time believing that they’re not going to make Fred Warner the highest-paid linebacker in football,” NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic said on her “Scoop City” podcast.

“I don’t know if that’s the number that they’re at already, I just have a hard time imagining a world where he’s not the highest-paid linebacker. Talk about another example of someone who is part of the fabric of the San Francisco 49ers.”