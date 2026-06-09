49ers’ George Kittle Shares Opinion of New Teammate Mike Evans

One of the biggest moves of the NFL’s free agency period came when the San Francisco 49ers signed future Hall of Fame wide receiver Mike Evans. He was signed to a three-year deal worth over $42 million after spending the first 12 seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was a move the Niners needed to make after cutting ties with veteran receivers such as Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne.

While on with Pat McAfee on Tuesday, 49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle chatted about what it’s been like being around his new teammate, Evans. He had nothing but great things to say about the former Super Bowl champion.

San Francisco 49ers Can Win a Super Bowl with Mike Evans

Here is what Kittle had to say about what it’s like having the six-time Pro-Bowler as his teammate now:

“He’s ultra professional…Each practice is he’s preparing for a game…He’s just been playing at such a high level for so long. Just to have someone in the building like that, it’s awesome because all it can do is help us. He’s still really, really fast. He’s still running insane routes.”

Evans is coming off an injury-plagued season in 2025, but that shouldn’t give 49ers fans cause for concern, especially after hearing what Kittle had to say about him. If he is healthy, which he appears to be, and he is looking great in practice, which he appears to be, that Niners offense could take the league by storm. When you take into account the Niners having Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Evans, Christian Kirk, and Kittle all on the field at once, San Francisco should be at least in the NFC Championship game at the end of the year.

It Is Time for Kyle Shanahan

If not now for Kyle Shanahan, then when? The 49ers have had some great teams in his tenure. Since he took over in 2017, the 49ers have made the playoffs five times, won three NFC West titles, made four NFC Championship games, and appeared in two Super Bowls. Still, the Lombardi has continued to elude the organization for more than three decades. Think about this: Since Shanahan was hired nearly a decade ago, the Philadelphia Eagles won a Super Bowl, rebuilt, and won another Super Bowl.

This is not to say that Shanahan and 49ers GM John Lynch should both be on the hot seat or anything like that, but why can’t this team win a Super Bowl this season? If Kittle, All-Pro middle linebacker Fred Warner, and All-Pro edge-rusher Nick Bosa can return to being fully healthy, this team should be at the top of the Super Bowl totem pole, along with the Los Angeles Rams. It would be fair to say that if this team doesn’t win the Super Bowl this season and it isn’t overly injured as it has been in the past, it would be a major disappointment.