49ers Get Encouraging Injury News Ahead of Commanders Game

James Thompson Jr. has a chance to return for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6. The rookie defensive tackle has missed three games with an ankle injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan shared the update, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

Thompson Has A Chance To Return

Thompson hurt his ankle in Week 2. The timeline called for three to six weeks. He has now sat out three games.

Shanahan did not promise anything. He said Thompson is in the same boat as two other injured stars. The 49ers will evaluate all three throughout the week.

“They all got a chance, but definitely not saying they’re good to go right now,” Shanahan said, per Wagoner. “We’ve got to continue to evaluate them throughout the week and it’ll take all week, but hopefully they can get there.”

49ers Defense Has Held Up Without Him

San Francisco has stayed unbeaten without Thompson. The 49ers are 5-0 after a 32-29 win over the Seattle Seahawks, a game in which the defense sacked Sam Darnold five times and forced two interceptions.

Even so, getting Thompson back would add depth to the interior line. The 49ers have played without several defensive linemen this season, so any reinforcement helps.

Bosa And Juszczyk Also In Play For 49ers

Thompson is not the only one with a chance. Defensive end Nick Bosa could also return. He hurt his calf before Week 3 and has missed three games. The injury was expected to sideline him for a few weeks.

Bosa would be a major boost for the defense. He won Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 and has made five Pro Bowls. He also tore his ACL in Week 3 last season, so San Francisco has reason to be careful.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk is in the same situation. He suffered a knee injury in Week 4 and was expected to miss a couple of weeks. He has missed only one game so far.

The schedule helps all three players. The 49ers host the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football, which gives them an extra day of rest. Still, San Francisco is 5-0, so there is little reason to rush anyone back.

If none of them are ready for Week 6, Week 7 is still possible. The 49ers are off in Week 8. They could come out of the bye healthier than they have been since the season opener.