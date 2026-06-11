Longtime NFL Analyst Shares High Opinion of 49ers Rookie

The San Francisco 49ers have had an intriguing offseason thus far. After parting ways with multiple skill players, including veteran wide receivers Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne, 49ers GM John Lynch traded for future Hall of Fame wide receiver Mike Evans and former 1,000-yard wide receiver Christian Kirk. That was only at wide receiver.

One of the other key moves that the team made in the NFL Draft on offense was drafting former Indiana running back Kaelon Black in the third round. The national champion has the respect of a lot of people, both inside and outside of the building.

The San Francisco 49ers May Have a Star in Kaelon Black

Here is what NFL analyst and senior NFL Films producer Greg Cosell had to say on the Ross Tucker Podcast on Thursday about what he likes about Black:

“I really liked his tape a lot. I think that he fits the way the 49ers play offense. He’s tough. He’s physical. He’s got some juice to him. He gets hard yards. It would not surprise me if he earns the job as the backup to McCaffrey because I thought his tape was really, really good.”

One of Shanahan’s trademarks in his offense is the rushing attack. It has always been a staple of his teams. Not only does he have arguably the best running back in football with McCaffrey still in his prime, but he also has a possible rising star in Black. Last season, the former James Madison star averaged a whopping 5.6 yards per carry in Bloomington. Combine that production with his 4.4 speed, and the Niners may have something special growing in their backfield. It will be interesting to see how he fits into each week’s game plan in the Bay.

This Is Still Christian McCaffrey’s Team

As great as Black is, this is still McCaffrey’s position and team. The four-time All-Pro has nearly 13,000 scrimmage yards and 98 total touchdowns. However, he is still just 30 years of age. McCaffrey has recorded 2,000 total yards three times. While he has battled injuries over his great career, he has found a way to overcome them in a big way. If the 49ers find a way to win a Super Bowl this year, it will be because McCaffrey made a massive impact, just like he has done throughout his entire career.

Throw in other difference-makers such as Pro Bowl quarterback Brock Purdy, All-Pro tight end George Kittle, Evans, and Kirk, and this Niners offense is one of the most complete units in the league. At least, that is the case on paper. San Francisco has gotten punched in the mouth with injuries over the last handful of seasons, which have certainly derailed those same seasons. But seeing as the Super Bowl window is still open for at least one more season, why can’t the Niners win it all this year if they stay healthy?