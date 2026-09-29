49ers Get Good News on Injured Defender Ahead of Broncos Game

The San Francisco 49ers got a mix of good news Monday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed several encouraging updates. Rookie defensive end Mykel Williams is set to have his practice window opened this week.

Williams’ Path Back From ACL Injury

Williams started the season on the physically unable to perform list after tearing his ACL and lateral meniscus in Week 9 last year against the New York Giants. He won’t play in Week 4. Once he begins practicing, the 49ers have 21 days to activate him. That puts Williams on track for a possible Week 5 return against the Seattle Seahawks.

Williams was the 11th overall pick in the 2025 draft out of Georgia. He recorded 20 tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery in nine starts as a rookie before his season ended. His return would be a real boost. San Francisco ranks last in the NFL with a 49.4 success rate allowed on run plays through three games.

More 49ers Injury News Trending Positive

Three veterans left Sunday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals with injuries, but all three could play against the Denver Broncos this week. Wide receiver Mike Evans is day-to-day with a rib injury. Shanahan said the issue shouldn’t be long-term. Left tackle Trent Williams is expected to be good to go by Thursday after a stinger. Dre Greenlaw will be managed through the week after a quad contusion.

Rookie Romello Height is also set to return to practice this week. He missed the Cardinals game with a broken hand after playing 52 percent of the defensive snaps through the first two weeks.

49ers Still Dealing With Defensive Line Depth Issues

The defensive line remains banged up. To start, Nick Bosa is out this week with a calf injury. Meanwhile, Alfred Collins is out for the year. In addition, Sam Okuayinonu and C.J. West are on injured reserve. On top of that, James Thompson Jr. is expected to miss multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain.

As a result, San Francisco added veteran edge rusher Matthew Judon to the practice squad Monday for extra depth. The team is being careful with Williams given how thin the position group is. Ultimately, with few injured reserve return designations left, the 49ers can’t afford to rush him back and risk another setback.