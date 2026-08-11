49ers Get Bad Injury News on NFL All-Pro Edge Rusher Nick Bosa

The San Francisco 49ers will be 1 of the NFL’s biggest mysteries heading into their Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia, in less than 1 month.

The mystery pertains almost exclusively to injuries, including NFL All-Pro edge rusher Nick Bosa, who the 49ers disclosed was still dealing with issues from a torn ACL in his right knee.

According to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, Bosa is still “week to week” with more issues than just the torn ACL, which was suffered early in the 2025 regular season.

“49ers DE Nick Bosa, who is returning from a torn ACL, is now considered week-to-week due to tendinitis in his surgically repaired knee, per HC Kyle Shanahan,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

Apparently, Bosa’s injury has ties back to a torn ACL he suffered as a high school star at St. Thomas Aquinas High in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“The tendinitis that Bosa is dealing with actually stems from the first ACL injury he sustained in high school on this knee (right),” Bleacher Report’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

Nick Bosa Facing Pressure Headed Into 2026

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur singled out Bosa as the player with the most on the line this season.

Bosa signed a 5-year, $170 million contract extension right before the 2023 season and comes with a $22.9 million cap hit — a number that jumps up to that incredible $54.9 million number in 2027. That’s a lot of money to consider now that he’s suffered 2 season-ending ACL tears in his career — he only played 2 games in 2020 before suffering the same injury.

Bosa, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, was 1 of the NFL’s dominant pass rushers for just 2 seasons. In 2021 and 2022, he had 34.0 sacks and 40 TFL. He led the NFL with 21 TFL in 2021, then led the NFL with 18.5 sacks in 2022 on the way to being named NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

“Bosa is coming off his third knee surgery — and the second ACL injury to the same knee — and is being asked to carry the 49ers’ pass rush while mentoring young players Mykel Williams and Romello Height,” Tafur wrote. “It seems like the 49ers will still add a veteran edge player to help Bosa (after Bryce Huff suddenly retired). The return of Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner and tight end George Kittle from injuries is a big reason this team has Super Bowl aspirations. Bosa, who turns 29 in October, is also going to need a new contract after this season, as the five-year deal he signed in 2023 has a $54.9 million salary-cap hit in 2027. If Bosa can show that he is still one of the best speed-to-power rushers in the NFL, the 49ers will be in for a successful season and Bosa in for another huge payday.”

Nick Bosa’s Recovery Could Impact Entire Season

Bleacher Report’s “10 Key Injuries to Monitor” in 2026 put both Bosa and Kittle on its list.

B/R’s Brad Gagnon wrote the 2 injuries could “deeply impact how the upcoming season plays out” — and he couldn’t be more right.

“San Francisco really needs a healthy season — something it seemingly has never experienced in franchise history,” Gagnon wrote on July 1. “Kittle’s presence is critical for that offense, as he’s Brock Purdy‘s experienced and reliable safety valve … they’ll want to count on Bosa to play a major role as soon as possible. Keep in mind that this defense produced a league-low 20 sacks last season, and 2025 first-round edge Mykel Williams is also rehabbing a November ACL tear. ”